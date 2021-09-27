Indians win last home game ahead of transition to Guardians

A Cleveland Indians fan holds up a sign during a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Cleveland. Cleveland plays its final home game against the Royals as the Indians, the team's nickname since 1915. The club will be called the Cleveland Guardians next season. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

The Cleveland Indians won their last home game before becoming the Guardians, beating the Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Monday to close a run that started in 1915 and will continue next season with a new identity.

Amed Rosario homered and Cal Quantrill pitched six strong innings to delight a Progressive Field crowd of 13,121 that came to see their team as the Indians play one last time. Rosario finished with four hits and three RBIs.

Cleveland’s Bradley Zimmer homered off his brother, Kansas City reliever Kyle Zimmer, in the eighth.

Salvador Perez drove in two runs for the Royals.

The home finale was the club’s final game in Cleveland as the Indians, ending a 106-year run in a city where the name will forever be attached to legendary players like Bob Feller, Larry Doby and Jim Thome.

The team announced the name change earlier this year in the wake of a nationwide reckoning over racist names and symbols.

Cleveland won two World Series (1920 and 1948) as the Indians, and came close to winning it all in 1995, 1997 and 2016 only to twice lose in heartbreaking fashion. Now, baseball’s longest current title drought carries on under a new name.

WHITE SOX 8, TIGERS 7

DETROIT (AP) — Eloy Jiménez hit a two-run home run, Yasmani Grandal homered to spark a six-run fourth inning and AL Central champion Chicago held off Detroit.

The benches cleared after Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu and Detroit shortstop Niko Goodrum exchanged words when Abreu was tagged out attempting to steal second base in the ninth. Abreu had been hit by a pitch from Alex Lange one inning after the Tigers’ Isaac Paredes was hit by a pitch. There were no ejections.

Jimenez reached base four times and scored two runs. Cesar Hernandez and Zack Collins drove in two runs apiece in the makeup of a game postponed last Wednesday because of rain.

White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel (9-9) gave up two runs on seven hits in five innings. Liam Hendriks pitched the ninth, giving up one hit, for his 37th save.

Jonathan Schoop homered for the Tigers. Eric Haase had a two-run single and Niko Goodrum supplied a two-run triple during the Tigers’ five-run eighth. Matt Manning (4-7) issued a career-high five walks while allowing six runs in 3 1/3 innings.

REDS 13, PIRATES 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto homered twice and drove in four runs, and Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh to stay alive in the race for the second NL wild card.

Nick Castellanos, Jonathan India and Eugenio Suarez also connected as Cincinnati (82-75) posted its fourth straight victory, clinching a second straight winning season, Castellanos had five RBIs, and India finished with four hits and scored four times.

The Reds pulled within 5 1/2 games of idle St. Louis for the second wild card. The Cardinals (87-69) need just one more win to secure the spot.

Connor Overton (0-1) took the loss.