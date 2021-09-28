Sports
Carthage stays atop Texas 4A D-I after winning 1-2 showdown
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 5, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 Austin Westlake (4-0) W: Austin Del Valle, 63-6 1
2 Katy (5-0) W: Katy Seven Lakes, 45-3 2
3 Southlake Carroll (5-0) W: Trophy Club Nelson, 68-7 3
4 Denton Guyer (5-0) W: McKinney, 44-26 4
5 Duncanville (3-1) W: Waco Midway, 76-0 5
6 Humble Atascocita (4-1) W: Humble, 52-0 6
7 Katy Tompkins (5-0) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 32-28 7
8 Rockwall Heath (4-1) W: Rockwall, 79-71 (OT) 8
9 Spring Westfield (4-0) W: Aldine Davis, 56-0 9
10 Galena Park North Shore (4-1) W: Beaumont West Brook, 44-7 10
11 Spring (4-0) W: Spring Dekaney, 56-7 11
12 Lake Travis (3-1) Idle 13
13 Allen (3-1) Idle 14
14 SA Northside Brennan (4-0) Idle 15
15 Rockwall (3-2) L: Rockwall Heath, 79-71 (OT) 12
16 Arlington Martin (3-2) W: Arlington, 65-17 16
17 Euless Trinity (4-1) W: Hurst Bell, 48-0 17
18 Cibolo Steele (5-0) W: SA Northside Wagner, 28-21 18
19 Cypress Bridgeland (4-0) W: Langham Creek, 48-16 19
20 Midland Legacy (2-1) Idle 21
21 Lewisville (4-0) W: Plano West, 64-28 22
22 Cypress Park (4-0) Idle 23
23 Austin Vandegrift (4-0) Idle 24
24 Houston King (5-0) W: Humble Kingwood, 55-6 25
25 Comal Smithson Valley (5-0) W: New Braunfels, 41-24 NR
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 Denton Ryan (4-1) W: Frisco Wakeland, 27-3 1
2 College Station (5-0) W: New Caney, 35-6 2
3 Dallas Highland Park (3-1) Idle 3
4 Longview (4-1) W: West Mesquite, 56-28 6
5 CC Veterans Memorial (5-0) W: Gregory-Portland, 28-21 5
6 Colleyville Heritage (3-1) W: NRH Richland, 45-29 7
7 Amarillo Tascosa (4-1) W: Amarillo Palo Duro, 47-6 9
8 Frisco Lone Star (3-1) Idle 8
9 Katy Paetow (4-0) Idle 10
10 Fort Bend Hightower (3-1) W: Manvel, 16-12 NR
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 Aledo (5-0) W: Everman, 51-7 1
2 Fort Bend Marshall (4-0) W: Houston Waltrip, 59-0 2
3 Lucas Lovejoy (4-0) Idle 3
4 Ennis (5-0) W: Sulphur Springs, 47-14 4
5 Lubbock Cooper (4-1) W: EP Hanks, 55-10 5
6 Dallas South Oak Cliff (3-1) W: FW Southwest, 55-0 7
7 Nederland (4-0) W: Port Neches-Groves, 38-28 10
8 WF Rider (5-0) W: Hobbs (NM), 33-13 9
9 Texarkana Texas (3-0) W: Mount Pleasant, 44-13 NR
10 SA Alamo Heights (5-0) W: Wimberley, 7-0 NR
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 Argyle (4-0) Idle 1
2 CC Calallen (4-0) W: Kerrville Tivy, 21-0 2
3 Austin LBJ (5-0) W: SA Cornerstone, 41-26 3
4 Tyler Chapel Hill (5-0) W: Athens, 57-21 4
5 Stephenville (5-0) W: Waco Connally, 44-12 5
6 El Campo (4-1) W: Boerne Champion, 55-10 6
7 Waco La Vega (3-2) W: CC Miller, 48-13 7
8 Melissa (3-2) W: Paris, 47-10 NR
9 Huffman Hargrave (5-0) W: La Marque, 31-7 NR
10 Kilgore (4-1) W: Palestine, 35-6 NR
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 Carthage (3-0) W: Gilmer, 28-7 1
2 Gilmer (4-1) L: Carthage, 28-7 2
3 Celina (4-1) W: Nike Dallas FC, 51-14 3
4 West Orange-Stark (3-1) W: Hamshire-Fannett, 24-8 4
5 China Spring (5-0) W: Mexia, 56-7 5
6 Bellville (5-0) W: West Columbia, 56-6 6
7 Van (5-0) W: Center, 52-35 7
8 Geronimo Navarro (4-1) W: Giddings, 27-18 8
9 Cuero (4-1) W: Somserset, 41-13 9
10 Sinton (3-1) W: CC West Oso, 59-0 NR
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 Tuscola Jim Ned (5-0) W: Snyder, 22-15 1
2 Brock (4-0) W: Bowie, 68-6 2
3 Hallettsville (4-1) W: Schulenburg, 40-7 4
4 Vanderbilt Industrial (4-1) W: Mathis, 17-14 5
5 Yoakum (4-1) W: Navasota, 28-20 6
6 Mount Vernon (4-0) W: Emory Rains, 56-21 7
7 West (5-0) W: Dallas Life Oak Cliff, 56-15 8
8 Grandview (4-1) W: Maypearl, 49-0 10
9 Tatum (4-1) L: Gladewater, 29-28 3
10 Lorena (3-2) W: Little River Academy, 34-17 NR
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 Franklin (5-0) W: Lexington, 49-12 1
2 Gunter (5-0) W: Whitewright, 56-0 2
3 Childress (4-0) W: Spearman, 42-16 3
4 Holliday (5-0) W: Breckenridge, 34-12 4
5 New London West Rusk (5-0) W: Troup, 58-20 7
6 Newton (3-1) W: Kountze, 44-3 5
7 Waskom (4-1) W: Ore City, 70-6 6
8 Canadian (3-1) Idle 8
9 Abernathy (5-0) W: Littlefield, 35-20 9
10 Idalou (5-0) W: New Deal, 28-14 10
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 Refugio (5-0) W: Crystal City, 57-0 1
2 Shiner (5-0) W: Burton, 43-0 2
3 Timpson (3-0) Idle 3
4 Crawford (4-0) Idle 4
5 Cisco (4-1) W: Comanche, 41-14 5
6 Hawley (5-0) W: Bangs, 54-0 7
7 New Deal (4-1) L: Idalou, 28-14 6
8 Mason (4-1) W: Junction, 42-0 8
9 Beckville (5-0) W: Price Carlisle, 50-27 9
10 Forsan (5-0) W: Big Lake Reagan County, 43-0 10
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 Mart (5-0) W: Italy, 40-7 1
2 Windthorst (5-0) W: WF City View, 34-0 2
3 Muenster (5-0) W: Valley View, 61-0 3
4 Albany (4-0) W: Anson, 48-2 4
5 Wellington (2-2) W: Jacksboro, 44-12 5
6 Stratford (4-1) W: Panhandle, 34-14 6
7 Falls City (3-1) Idle 7
8 Eldorado (4-0) W: Sonora, 48-26 8
9 Vega (4-1) W: Bovina , 62-13 10
10 Chilton (4-0) W: Kerens, 54-2 NR
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 May (5-0) W: Blum, 77-14 1
2 Sterling City (4-1) W: Happy, 58-8 3
3 Jonesboro (5-0) W: Saint Jo, 64-50 4
4 Water Valley (5-0) W: Gail Borden County, 62-22 5
5 Abbott (5-0) W: Keene, 59-8 6
6 Rankin (4-1) L: Bulverde Bracken Christian, 49-45 2
7 Springlake-Earth (4-1) W: White Deer, 47-0 7
8 Garden City (3-2) W: Van Horn, 83-38 NR
9 Lometa (4-0) W: Rochelle, 69-20 NR
10 Ira (3-1) W: Roscoe Highland, 86-46 NR
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 Matador Motley County (5-0) W: Kress, 60-8 1
2 Strawn (5-0) W: Westbrook, 68-52 2
3 Richland Springs (3-1) W: FW Covenant Classical, 119-112 3
4 Calvert (1-0) Idle 4
5 Balmorhea (3-1) Idle 5
6 Follett (5-0) W: Paducah, 38-29 6
7 Lamesa Klondike (5-0) W: Imperial Buena Vista, 83-38 7
8 Jayton (5-0) W: Petersburg, 74-34 8
9 Anton (4-0) W: Whiteface, 83-37 9
10 Throckmorton (5-0) W: Perrin-Whitt, 78-41 10
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 Austin Regents (4-0) W: Austin St. Michael’s, 49-21 1
2 Dallas Parish Episcopal (4-1) W: Midland Christian, 28-14 3
3 Grapevine Faith Christian (5-0) W: SA Holy Cross, 42-0 4
4 FW Nolan (3-2) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 50-21 5
5 Houston Second Baptist (4-1) W: Port Lavaca Calhoun, 23-19 NR
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank
1 Waco Live Oak (5-0) W: Red Oak Ovilla, 49-0 1
2 Bulverde Bracken Christian (4-0) W: Rankin, 49-45 3
3 Austin Veritas (5-0) W: Austin Hill Country, 86-38 2
4 Marble Falls Faith (4-0) W: Temple Holy Trinity, 72-22 4
5 Texas School for the Deaf (3-1) W: SA St. Mary’s Hall, 80-54 5
