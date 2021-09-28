Sports

Carthage stays atop Texas 4A D-I after winning 1-2 showdown

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 5, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Austin Westlake (4-0) W: Austin Del Valle, 63-6 1

2 Katy (5-0) W: Katy Seven Lakes, 45-3 2

3 Southlake Carroll (5-0) W: Trophy Club Nelson, 68-7 3

4 Denton Guyer (5-0) W: McKinney, 44-26 4

5 Duncanville (3-1) W: Waco Midway, 76-0 5

6 Humble Atascocita (4-1) W: Humble, 52-0 6

7 Katy Tompkins (5-0) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 32-28 7

8 Rockwall Heath (4-1) W: Rockwall, 79-71 (OT) 8

9 Spring Westfield (4-0) W: Aldine Davis, 56-0 9

10 Galena Park North Shore (4-1) W: Beaumont West Brook, 44-7 10

11 Spring (4-0) W: Spring Dekaney, 56-7 11

12 Lake Travis (3-1) Idle 13

13 Allen (3-1) Idle 14

14 SA Northside Brennan (4-0) Idle 15

15 Rockwall (3-2) L: Rockwall Heath, 79-71 (OT) 12

16 Arlington Martin (3-2) W: Arlington, 65-17 16

17 Euless Trinity (4-1) W: Hurst Bell, 48-0 17

18 Cibolo Steele (5-0) W: SA Northside Wagner, 28-21 18

19 Cypress Bridgeland (4-0) W: Langham Creek, 48-16 19

20 Midland Legacy (2-1) Idle 21

21 Lewisville (4-0) W: Plano West, 64-28 22

22 Cypress Park (4-0) Idle 23

23 Austin Vandegrift (4-0) Idle 24

24 Houston King (5-0) W: Humble Kingwood, 55-6 25

25 Comal Smithson Valley (5-0) W: New Braunfels, 41-24 NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Denton Ryan (4-1) W: Frisco Wakeland, 27-3 1

2 College Station (5-0) W: New Caney, 35-6 2

3 Dallas Highland Park (3-1) Idle 3

4 Longview (4-1) W: West Mesquite, 56-28 6

5 CC Veterans Memorial (5-0) W: Gregory-Portland, 28-21 5

6 Colleyville Heritage (3-1) W: NRH Richland, 45-29 7

7 Amarillo Tascosa (4-1) W: Amarillo Palo Duro, 47-6 9

8 Frisco Lone Star (3-1) Idle 8

9 Katy Paetow (4-0) Idle 10

10 Fort Bend Hightower (3-1) W: Manvel, 16-12 NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Aledo (5-0) W: Everman, 51-7 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (4-0) W: Houston Waltrip, 59-0 2

3 Lucas Lovejoy (4-0) Idle 3

4 Ennis (5-0) W: Sulphur Springs, 47-14 4

5 Lubbock Cooper (4-1) W: EP Hanks, 55-10 5

6 Dallas South Oak Cliff (3-1) W: FW Southwest, 55-0 7

7 Nederland (4-0) W: Port Neches-Groves, 38-28 10

8 WF Rider (5-0) W: Hobbs (NM), 33-13 9

9 Texarkana Texas (3-0) W: Mount Pleasant, 44-13 NR

10 SA Alamo Heights (5-0) W: Wimberley, 7-0 NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Argyle (4-0) Idle 1

2 CC Calallen (4-0) W: Kerrville Tivy, 21-0 2

3 Austin LBJ (5-0) W: SA Cornerstone, 41-26 3

4 Tyler Chapel Hill (5-0) W: Athens, 57-21 4

5 Stephenville (5-0) W: Waco Connally, 44-12 5

6 El Campo (4-1) W: Boerne Champion, 55-10 6

7 Waco La Vega (3-2) W: CC Miller, 48-13 7

8 Melissa (3-2) W: Paris, 47-10 NR

9 Huffman Hargrave (5-0) W: La Marque, 31-7 NR

10 Kilgore (4-1) W: Palestine, 35-6 NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Carthage (3-0) W: Gilmer, 28-7 1

2 Gilmer (4-1) L: Carthage, 28-7 2

3 Celina (4-1) W: Nike Dallas FC, 51-14 3

4 West Orange-Stark (3-1) W: Hamshire-Fannett, 24-8 4

5 China Spring (5-0) W: Mexia, 56-7 5

6 Bellville (5-0) W: West Columbia, 56-6 6

7 Van (5-0) W: Center, 52-35 7

8 Geronimo Navarro (4-1) W: Giddings, 27-18 8

9 Cuero (4-1) W: Somserset, 41-13 9

10 Sinton (3-1) W: CC West Oso, 59-0 NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Tuscola Jim Ned (5-0) W: Snyder, 22-15 1

2 Brock (4-0) W: Bowie, 68-6 2

3 Hallettsville (4-1) W: Schulenburg, 40-7 4

4 Vanderbilt Industrial (4-1) W: Mathis, 17-14 5

5 Yoakum (4-1) W: Navasota, 28-20 6

6 Mount Vernon (4-0) W: Emory Rains, 56-21 7

7 West (5-0) W: Dallas Life Oak Cliff, 56-15 8

8 Grandview (4-1) W: Maypearl, 49-0 10

9 Tatum (4-1) L: Gladewater, 29-28 3

10 Lorena (3-2) W: Little River Academy, 34-17 NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Franklin (5-0) W: Lexington, 49-12 1

2 Gunter (5-0) W: Whitewright, 56-0 2

3 Childress (4-0) W: Spearman, 42-16 3

4 Holliday (5-0) W: Breckenridge, 34-12 4

5 New London West Rusk (5-0) W: Troup, 58-20 7

6 Newton (3-1) W: Kountze, 44-3 5

7 Waskom (4-1) W: Ore City, 70-6 6

8 Canadian (3-1) Idle 8

9 Abernathy (5-0) W: Littlefield, 35-20 9

10 Idalou (5-0) W: New Deal, 28-14 10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Refugio (5-0) W: Crystal City, 57-0 1

2 Shiner (5-0) W: Burton, 43-0 2

3 Timpson (3-0) Idle 3

4 Crawford (4-0) Idle 4

5 Cisco (4-1) W: Comanche, 41-14 5

6 Hawley (5-0) W: Bangs, 54-0 7

7 New Deal (4-1) L: Idalou, 28-14 6

8 Mason (4-1) W: Junction, 42-0 8

9 Beckville (5-0) W: Price Carlisle, 50-27 9

10 Forsan (5-0) W: Big Lake Reagan County, 43-0 10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Mart (5-0) W: Italy, 40-7 1

2 Windthorst (5-0) W: WF City View, 34-0 2

3 Muenster (5-0) W: Valley View, 61-0 3

4 Albany (4-0) W: Anson, 48-2 4

5 Wellington (2-2) W: Jacksboro, 44-12 5

6 Stratford (4-1) W: Panhandle, 34-14 6

7 Falls City (3-1) Idle 7

8 Eldorado (4-0) W: Sonora, 48-26 8

9 Vega (4-1) W: Bovina , 62-13 10

10 Chilton (4-0) W: Kerens, 54-2 NR

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 May (5-0) W: Blum, 77-14 1

2 Sterling City (4-1) W: Happy, 58-8 3

3 Jonesboro (5-0) W: Saint Jo, 64-50 4

4 Water Valley (5-0) W: Gail Borden County, 62-22 5

5 Abbott (5-0) W: Keene, 59-8 6

6 Rankin (4-1) L: Bulverde Bracken Christian, 49-45 2

7 Springlake-Earth (4-1) W: White Deer, 47-0 7

8 Garden City (3-2) W: Van Horn, 83-38 NR

9 Lometa (4-0) W: Rochelle, 69-20 NR

10 Ira (3-1) W: Roscoe Highland, 86-46 NR

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Matador Motley County (5-0) W: Kress, 60-8 1

2 Strawn (5-0) W: Westbrook, 68-52 2

3 Richland Springs (3-1) W: FW Covenant Classical, 119-112 3

4 Calvert (1-0) Idle 4

5 Balmorhea (3-1) Idle 5

6 Follett (5-0) W: Paducah, 38-29 6

7 Lamesa Klondike (5-0) W: Imperial Buena Vista, 83-38 7

8 Jayton (5-0) W: Petersburg, 74-34 8

9 Anton (4-0) W: Whiteface, 83-37 9

10 Throckmorton (5-0) W: Perrin-Whitt, 78-41 10

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Austin Regents (4-0) W: Austin St. Michael’s, 49-21 1

2 Dallas Parish Episcopal (4-1) W: Midland Christian, 28-14 3

3 Grapevine Faith Christian (5-0) W: SA Holy Cross, 42-0 4

4 FW Nolan (3-2) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 50-21 5

5 Houston Second Baptist (4-1) W: Port Lavaca Calhoun, 23-19 NR

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Waco Live Oak (5-0) W: Red Oak Ovilla, 49-0 1

2 Bulverde Bracken Christian (4-0) W: Rankin, 49-45 3

3 Austin Veritas (5-0) W: Austin Hill Country, 86-38 2

4 Marble Falls Faith (4-0) W: Temple Holy Trinity, 72-22 4

5 Texas School for the Deaf (3-1) W: SA St. Mary’s Hall, 80-54 5

