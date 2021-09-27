Auburn fires wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams

Auburn wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (11) celebrates after he catches a pass for a touchdown over Georgia State cornerback Quavian White (20) to take the lead in the final minute of the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Auburn won 34-24. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) AP

Auburn has fired first-year wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams four games into the season.

Spokesman Kirk Sampson confirmed the firing Sunday evening, a day after the 22nd-ranked Tigers had to rally in the final minute to beat Georgia State.

Auburn's offensive struggles led coach Bryan Harsin to bench third-year starting quarterback Bo Nix. LSU transfer T.J. Finley threw the go-ahead 10-yard touchdown pass to Shedrick Jackson with 45 seconds left and Smoke Monday added an interception return for a score in the 34-24 win.

Auburn is set to visit Finley's former school on Saturday.

Williams spent the last six years coaching receivers at Troy, where he played from 2006-09.

Auburn had to replace its three top wide receivers — Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove — this season.