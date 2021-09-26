Sports

Kikanovic, Javier López score, Earthquakes beat LAFC 2-0

The Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif.

Benjamin Kikanovic and Javier López each scored a goal to give the San Jose Earthquakes a 2-0 victory over LAFC on Saturday night.

The Earthquakes (8-9-9) have won two straight and are tied with LAFC (9-11-6) and Vancouver (8-8-9), each three points behind seventh-place Real Salt Lake.

Kikanovic broke through three defenders and past goalkeeper Tomás Romero for an easy tap in the 3rd minute. Two minutes into the second half, Marcos López crossed to Javier López, who fired his left-footed shot into the back of the net from short range for his 11th goal of the season.

LAFC's Cristian Arango headed a ball to Danny Musovski, but he put his attempt off the side netting. LAFC has lost two straight following three consecutive wins.

