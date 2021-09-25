Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Atlantic City 30, Paul VI 14
Bogota 24, Saddle Brook 16
Brick Memorial 36, Brick Memorial 18
Burlington Township 43, Mainland Regional 14
Cedar Creek 21, Woodrow Wilson 8
Chatham 35, Montville 26
Delbarton 35, Paramus Catholic 0
Delran 31, Sterling 13
Donovan Catholic 35, Colts Neck 0
Hillsborough 31, Bridgewater-Raritan 21
Hillside 40, Voorhees 7
Hopewell Valley Central 21, Hamilton West 0
Kiski School, Pa. 35, Peddie 26
Marlboro 20, Freehold Township 16
Monmouth 36, Lakewood 6
Morris Knolls 31, Morris Hills 6
Northern Highlands 14, Eastside Paterson 6
Overbrook 42, Haddon Township 7
Paulsboro 25, Salem 17
Plainfield 40, Watchung Hills 37, OT
Red Bank Catholic 41, Manasquan 7
South River 21, Metuchen 8
Summit 44, South Plainfield 7
Wallkill Valley 19, Hopkins, Conn. 18
West Windsor-Plainsboro North 50, Lawrence 47
Woodbury 42, Holy Cross 0
