Sports

Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Atlantic City 30, Paul VI 14

Bogota 24, Saddle Brook 16

Brick Memorial 36, Brick Memorial 18

Burlington Township 43, Mainland Regional 14

Cedar Creek 21, Woodrow Wilson 8

Chatham 35, Montville 26

Delbarton 35, Paramus Catholic 0

Delran 31, Sterling 13

Donovan Catholic 35, Colts Neck 0

Hillsborough 31, Bridgewater-Raritan 21

Hillside 40, Voorhees 7

Hopewell Valley Central 21, Hamilton West 0

Kiski School, Pa. 35, Peddie 26

Marlboro 20, Freehold Township 16

Monmouth 36, Lakewood 6

Morris Knolls 31, Morris Hills 6

Northern Highlands 14, Eastside Paterson 6

Overbrook 42, Haddon Township 7

Paulsboro 25, Salem 17

Plainfield 40, Watchung Hills 37, OT

Red Bank Catholic 41, Manasquan 7

South River 21, Metuchen 8

Summit 44, South Plainfield 7

Wallkill Valley 19, Hopkins, Conn. 18

West Windsor-Plainsboro North 50, Lawrence 47

Woodbury 42, Holy Cross 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

