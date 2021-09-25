Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Menahga, 25-22, 25-23, 21-25
Mayer-Lutheran def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-11, 25-10
Minnehaha Academy def. West Lutheran, 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21
Watertown-Mayer def. Belle Plaine
Apple Valley Invite=
11th Place=
Stillwater def. Moorhead, 25-18, 25-13
13th Place=
Champlin Park def. Prior Lake, 22-25, 27-25, 16-14
15th Place=
Bloomington Jefferson def. Apple Valley, 25-8, 25-16
Championship=
Wayzata def. Eden Prairie, 25-17, 23-25, 15-9
Consolation=
Champlin Park def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-20, 26-24
East Ridge def. Stillwater, 25-18, 25-18
Lakeville North def. Lakeville South, 21-25, 27-25, 15-6
Marshall def. Chaska, 25-15, 25-17
Northfield def. Moorhead, 25-16, 25-15
Prior Lake def. Apple Valley, 25-15, 25-12
Fifth Place=
Marshall def. Lakeville North, 25-17, 25-22
Ninth Place=
Northfield def. East Ridge, 17-25, 27-25, 15-8
Semifinal=
Eden Prairie def. Shakopee, 25-20, 25-23
Wayzata def. Eagan, 19-25, 25-15, 15-8
Seventh Place=
Chaska def. Lakeville South, 25-23, 25-17
Third Place=
Eagan def. Shakopee, 25-16, 25-13
Class A Showcase=
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Fosston, 25-16, 25-17
Canby def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-20, 25-23
Canby def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-15, 25-9
Kittson County Central def. Lake of the Woods, 25-17, 22-25, 15-8
Lake of the Woods def. Fosston, 25-20, 25-9
Legacy Christian def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-18, 20-25, 15-10
Legacy Christian def. Fillmore Central, 23-25, 25-17, 15-9
Legacy Christian def. Mabel-Canton, 25-23, 16-25, 15-13
MACCRAY def. Cleveland, 25-17, 25-19
MACCRAY def. Lake of the Woods, 25-16, 25-19
Mabel-Canton def. Cleveland, 25-17, 27-25
Mabel-Canton def. Henning, 19-25, 25-19, 15-9
Mayer-Lutheran def. Henning, 25-14, 25-13
Mayer-Lutheran def. Minneota, 22-25, 25-14, 15-12
Minneota def. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 25-9, 25-13
Minneota def. Canby, 25-14, 23-25, 15-11
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Kittson County Central, 25-14, 25-18
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 25-15
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Fosston, 25-10, 26-24
Class AA Showcase=
Barnesville def. Norwood-Young America, 25-20, 25-13
Barnesville def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-16, 25-22
Belle Plaine def. Litchfield, 25-19, 25-22
Caledonia def. Redwood Valley, 25-15, 23-25, 15-5
Cannon Falls def. Belle Plaine, 25-18, 25-23
Cannon Falls def. Caledonia, 25-20, 25-19
Cannon Falls def. Litchfield, 25-12, 27-25
Concordia Academy def. Pequot Lakes, 25-23, 25-14
Concordia Academy def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-17, 14-25, 15-6
Jackson County Central def. Caledonia, 25-10, 22-25, 15-12
Jackson County Central def. Concordia Academy, 25-20, 25-20
Maple Lake def. Cannon Falls, 25-15, 19-25, 15-11
Maple Lake def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 23-25, 25-21, 15-10
Mounds Park Academy def. Barnesville, 25-16, 25-22
Mounds Park Academy def. Maple Lake, 25-21, 25-19
Mounds Park Academy def. Winona Cotter, 25-7, 25-13
Norwood-Young America def. Winona Cotter, 23-25, 25-10, 15-4
Pequot Lakes def. Belle Plaine, 25-23, 25-22
Redwood Valley def. Litchfield, 25-23, 25-14
Redwood Valley def. Norwood-Young America, 21-25, 25-23, 15-13
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Cannon Falls, 25-21, 22-25, 15-4
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Jackson County Central, 25-16, 22-25, 15-12
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Pequot Lakes, 25-22, 25-15
Watertown-Mayer def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-13, 25-20
Crookston Tournament=
Championship=
Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Warroad, 25-12, 16-25, 15-13
Fifth Place=
East Grand Forks def. Climax/Fisher, 23-25, 25-23, 17-15
Pool A=
Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Climax/Fisher, 25-20, 25-12
Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Crookston, 25-19, 25-22
Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Kelliher/Northome, 25-16, 25-22
Climax/Fisher def. Crookston, 25-21, 25-21
Climax/Fisher def. Kelliher/Northome, 25-19, 25-22
Kelliher/Northome def. Crookston, 25-17, 21-25, 15-13
Pool B=
East Grand Forks def. Bagley, 25-20, 25-12
Stephen-Argyle def. Bagley, 25-10, 25-21
Stephen-Argyle def. East Grand Forks, 25-18, 25-20
Warroad def. Bagley, 25-22, 25-14
Warroad def. East Grand Forks, 19-25, 25-18, 15-3
Warroad def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-16, 8-25, 15-10
Seventh Place=
Bagley def. Kelliher/Northome, 25-22, 25-15
Third Place=
Stephen-Argyle def. Crookston, 25-9, 25-14
Dassel-Cokato Tournament=
Championship=
Rockford def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-19, 25-20
Fifth Place=
Mankato East def. Melrose, 25-14, 25-15
Pool A=
Dassel-Cokato def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-22, 28-26
Dassel-Cokato def. Melrose, 25-20, 23-25, 16-14
Dassel-Cokato def. Spring Grove
Eden Valley-Watkins def. Melrose, 19-25, 25-15, 15-12
Eden Valley-Watkins def. Spring Grove, 25-15, 25-19
Melrose def. Spring Grove, 25-14, 22-25, 15-10
Pool B=
DeLaSalle def. Kimball, 25-21, 26-28, 15-12
DeLaSalle def. Mankato East, 25-21, 25-23
Mankato East def. Kimball, 21-25, 25-23, 15-9
Rockford def. DeLaSalle, 25-17, 25-22
Rockford def. Kimball, 25-20, 18-25, 15-11
Rockford def. Mankato East, 25-22, 25-14
Seventh Place=
Spring Grove def. Kimball, 25-19, 25-19
Third Place=
Eden Valley-Watkins def. DeLaSalle, 25-13, 25-13
Duluth East Invite=
Brainerd def. Calumet, Mich., 16-25, 25-17, 15-9
Brainerd def. Princeton, 25-18, 25-15
Duluth Denfeld def. Deer River, 25-16, 25-14
Duluth East def. Deer River
Esko def. Superior, Wis., 25-17, 15-25, 15-10
Forest Lake def. Deer River, 25-9, 25-10
Forest Lake def. Esko
Grand Rapids def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-10, 25-11
Grand Rapids def. Superior, Wis., 30-28, 25-17
Menahga def. Parkers Prairie, 17-25, 25-9, 25-18
Nevis def. Duluth East, 25-23, 25-15
Parkers Prairie def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-16, 19-25, 25-16
Princeton def. Nevis, 25-22, 25-17
Hastings Invitational=
Albany def. St. Paul Central, 16-25, 25-20, 15-12
Albany def. Visitation, 25-15, 25-16
Anoka def. Hastings
Anoka def. St. Paul Central, 25-11, 25-10
Park (Cottage Grove) def. Albany, 25-20, 25-17
Park (Cottage Grove) def. Visitation, 25-20, 25-17
Park (Cottage Grove) def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 19-25, 25-22, 15-9
St. Croix Lutheran def. Hastings, 25-15, 25-11
St. Croix Lutheran def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-16, 25-16
St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Paul Central
St. Paul Central def. Hastings, 25-15, 25-7
Visitation def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-21
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Albany, 20-25, 25-8, 15-11
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Anoka, 25-17, 25-15
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Visitation
Northland Invite=
Laporte def. Indus, 25-10, 25-22
Laporte def. Northland, 25-23, 25-14
Northland def. McGregor, 25-21, 25-18
Ogilvie def. Indus, 25-9, 25-9
Ogilvie def. McGregor, 25-10, 25-12
Ogilvie def. Northland, 25-10, 25-17
Parkers Prairie Invite=
Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Northern Freeze, 25-18, 25-14
Browerville/Eagle Valley def. West Central, 25-16, 25-21
New London-Spicer def. Browerville/Eagle Valley, 25-16, 21-25
New London-Spicer def. Northern Freeze, 25-21, 25-9
New London-Spicer def. West Central, 25-13, 22-25
Northern Freeze def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 19-25, 25-20, 15-12
West Central def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-17, 25-21
West Central def. Northern Freeze, 25-19, 25-17
Pierz Tournament=
Floodwood def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle
Floodwood def. Mora, 25-16, 23-25
Holdingford def. Rush City, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle def. Mora, 25-18, 25-17
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle def. Zimmerman, 25-19, 25-20
Pierz def. Holdingford
Rush City def. Pierz, 25-18, 25-22, 25-15
Zimmerman def. Floodwood, 25-15, 25-8
Zimmerman def. Mora
Sibley East Invite=
Nicollet def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 25-15, 25-10
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Chisago Lakes, 28-26, 25-10
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 25-12, 25-13
Championship=
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Sibley East, 25-13, 25-6
Consolation Bracket=
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-18, 23-25, 15-12
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-14, 25-12
Pool A=
Chisago Lakes def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-23, 14-25, 15-8
Sibley East def. Chisago Lakes, 25-21, 18-25, 15-8
Sibley East def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-12, 25-20
Pool B=
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity def. G-F-W, 23-25, 25-14, 15-8
Nicollet def. G-F-W, 25-15, 25-10
Nicollet def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-14, 25-15
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. G-F-W, 25-12, 25-13
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-18, 25-14
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Nicollet, 25-16, 25-18
Semifinal=
Sibley East def. Nicollet, 25-14, 25-22
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Chisago Lakes, 28-26, 25-10
St. Anthony Tournament=
Pool A=
Delano def. Breck, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20
Delano def. Totino-Grace, 25-16, 25-16
Maranatha Christian def. Delano, 25-14, 23-25, 15-9
Park Center def. Totino-Grace, 25-16, 20-25, 15-12
Totino-Grace def. Breck
Pool B=
Kasson-Mantorville def. Park Center
Kasson-Mantorville def. Pine Island, 25-20, 25-20
Kasson-Mantorville def. South St. Paul
Pine Island def. South St. Paul
South St. Paul def. Park Center, 25-11, 25-11
Pool C=
Kasson-Mantorville def. Breck, 25-12, 25-16
Kasson-Mantorville def. Maranatha Christian, 25-10, 25-6
Maranatha Christian def. Park Center, 25-11, 28-26
Maranatha Christian def. St. Anthony
Park Center def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-23, 26-24
Pine Island def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-21, 25-23
Rushford-Peterson def. Breck, 25-13, 25-17
Rushford-Peterson def. Maranatha Christian
Rushford-Peterson def. St. Anthony
St. Anthony def. South St. Paul, 25-10, 25-20
St. James Tournament=
Pool B=
Edgerton def. Madelia, 25-17, 25-12
Edgerton def. St. James Area, 25-20, 25-20
LeSueur-Henderson def. Edgerton, 25-19, 25-23
United South Central Tournament=
Championship=
New Richland-H-E-G def. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC, 30-28, 25-22
Fifth Place=
Albert Lea def. Maple River, 29-27, 25-20
Navy Pool=
Albert Lea def. Blue Earth Area, 24-26, 26-24, 15-8
Albert Lea def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-23, 19-25, 15-11
New Richland-H-E-G def. Blue Earth Area, 25-19, 25-16
New Richland-H-E-G def. United South Central, 25-22, 25-15
United South Central def. Albert Lea, 25-13, 22-25, 15-8
United South Central def. Blue Earth Area, 25-17, 25-22
Red Pool=
Maple River def. Blooming Prairie, 25-19, 25-21
Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Blooming Prairie, 25-13, 25-19
Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Maple River, 25-14, 23-25, 15-12
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC def. Blooming Prairie, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC def. Maple River, 25-18, 25-22
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-17, 20-25, 15-10
Seventh Place=
Blooming Prairie def. Blue Earth Area, 25-16, 25-14
Third Place=
Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. United South Central, 25-16, 25-18
Virginia Invitational=
Cloquet def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 26-24, 25-15
Cloquet def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-19, 25-22
Championship=
Cloquet def. Eveleth-Gilbert, 25-10, 25-11
Semifinal=
Cloquet def. Northeast Range, 20-25, 25-19, 16-14
