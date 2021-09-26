Last-placed Alavés stuns Atlético 1-0 in Spanish league

Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez protests during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Atletico Madrid at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) AP

Luis Suárez and Antoine Griezmann were held again as Atlético Madrid missed a chance to regain the Spanish league lead in a shock 1-0 loss at last-placed Alavés on Saturday.

Victor Laguardia scored with a header off a corner four minutes into the match to give Alavés its first points of the season and end Atlético's unbeaten run. The defending champions hadn't lost in seven matches in all competitions this season.

Atlético stayed in second place, two points behind Real Madrid, which hosts Villarreal later Saturday.

Diego Simeone's team has won only one of its last four matches in all competitions, with the only goals during that run coming from Suárez late in the 2-1 come-from-behind win at Getafe on Tuesday.

Suárez couldn't come through on Saturday, and Griezmann continued to disappoint in his return to Atlético after a two-year stint with Barcelona. The France forward is yet to score in eight games with Atlético this season.

Simeone couldn't count on Portugal forward João Félix because of a two-game suspension for disrespecting a referee.

“Alavés played very well defensively and deserved the victory,” Simeone said. “It's normal to go through difficult moments during the season and that's probably happening to us right now.”

The home victory kept Alavés from equaling its worst-ever start to the league after six straight losses in 2017-18. The win also moved the team off the bottom of the league.

Alavés hadn’t beaten Atlético in the league since 2003, with eight losses and four draws in that span.

The only team left without a point to start the season is Getafe, which visits Real Betis on Sunday.

VALENCIA RALLIES

Valencia rallied late with 10 men to draw 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao at home, halting a two-game losing streak.

Bilbao took the lead with a goal from Iñigo Martínez in the 69th but Marcos André equalized five minutes into stoppage time at Mestalla Stadium.

The hosts had lost Maxi Gómez with a red card in the 82nd.

The victory moved Valencia to fifth place, while Athletic — enduring a three-match winless run — stayed in seventh.