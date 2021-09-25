Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Academy Force 38, Concordia Academy 23
Ada-Borup 33, Mahnomen/Waubun 12
Albany 42, Little Falls 21
Andover 49, St. Francis 21
Anoka 33, Roseville 13
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 62, Maple Lake 14
BOLD 34, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 14
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 28, Northern Freeze 14
Becker 21, Hutchinson 12
Bemidji 19, Brainerd 6
Blackduck 34, Park Christian 14
Blooming Prairie 47, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0
Blue Earth Area 55, LeSueur-Henderson 6
Breckenridge 25, Underwood 0
Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 64, St. Croix Lutheran 21
Browerville/Eagle Valley 57, Benson 19
Cannon Falls 54, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7
Carlton 13, Kelliher/Northome 6
Centennial 21, Maple Grove 7
Chanhassen 26, Orono 6
Chaska 7, Waconia 0
Chatfield 37, St. Charles 6
Cherry 50, Ely 0
Chisholm 45, Braham 42
Columbia Heights 58, Minneapolis Henry 22
Cretin-Derham Hall 27, Apple Valley 14
Crookston 28, Frazee 18
Dassel-Cokato 29, Watertown-Mayer 14
Deer River 50, International Falls 14
Delano 24, Big Lake 0
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 22, East Grand Forks 7
Duluth East 21, Cloquet 7
East Ridge 31, Eagan 13
Eden Prairie 13, Rosemount 3
Eden Valley-Watkins 42, Paynesville 36
Edgerton/Ellsworth 24, Red Rock Central 0
Elk River 43, Buffalo 21
Esko 36, Pine City 0
Fairmont 28, Waseca 15
Faribault 34, Red Wing 0
Fertile-Beltrami 36, Nevis 6
Fillmore Central 19, Bethlehem Academy 8
G-F-W 44, Medford 6
Glencoe-Silver Lake 22, Holy Family Catholic 14
Goodhue 34, Dover-Eyota 20
Grand Meadow 20, Spring Grove 17
Grand Rapids 43, Hibbing 0
Hancock 44, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 28
Hermantown 24, Duluth Denfeld 14
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 44, GHEC/Truman 0
Hill City/Northland 34, Silver Bay 15
Hill-Murray 48, Two Rivers 7
Hills-Beaver Creek 43, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 8
Holdingford 31, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 13
Holy Angels 56, Robbinsdale Cooper 34
Jackson County Central 50, Windom 6
Kasson-Mantorville 42, Albert Lea 14
Kimball 57, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 6
Kittson County Central 35, Lake of the Woods 20
Lake City 13, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 7
Lakeville South 36, Farmington 14
Lanesboro 48, Houston 0
LeRoy-Ostrander 33, Mountain Lake Area 6
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 24, Cleveland 0
Lewiston-Altura 21, Caledonia 14
Mahtomedi 31, Tartan 0
Mankato East 20, Winona 7
Mankato West 49, Rochester Century 0
Marshall 42, Worthington 6
Martin County West 22, Adrian 7
Mayer-Lutheran 36, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0
Menahga 32, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 26
Mesabi East 6, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0
Mille Lacs Co-op 54, East Central 16
Minneapolis North 44, SMB-Wolfpack 6
Minneota 57, Lakeview 0
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 38, Wabasso 6
Minnetonka 22, Champlin Park 6
Montevideo 34, Minnewaska 28
Monticello 36, St. Cloud Tech 7
Moorhead 37, Alexandria 31
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 41, Melrose 13
Mound Westonka 51, DeLaSalle 18
Mounds View 23, Forest Lake 13
Mountain Iron-Buhl 28, Brandon-Evansville 16
NCEUH 56, Cass Lake-Bena 0
New London-Spicer 21, Annandale 14
New Prague 31, Northfield 6
New York Mills 26, Pine River-Backus 12
Nicollet 52, Madelia 20
North Branch 38, Rock Ridge 20
North Woods 28, Barnum 14
Ogilvie 60, McGregor 14
Osakis 52, Barnesville 50, 3OT
Park (Cottage Grove) 45, Hopkins 7
Park Center 34, St. Anthony 6
Park Rapids 28, Pequot Lakes 14
Pelican Rapids 28, Parkers Prairie 8
Perham 30, Detroit Lakes 28
Pipestone 14, Redwood Valley 7
Polk County West 55, Bagley 6
Princeton 38, Milaca 36
Prior Lake 17, Lakeville North 14
Providence Academy 17, St. Agnes 8
Renville County West def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, forfeit
Robbinsdale Armstrong 41, Bloomington Jefferson 14
Rochester Mayo 53, Rochester John Marshall 6
Rockford 20, Pierz 12
Rocori 40, Chisago Lakes 21
Rogers 48, Coon Rapids 21
Royalton 20, Sauk Centre 0
Rush City 58, Hinckley-Finlayson 16
Sauk Rapids-Rice 33, Cambridge-Isanti 7
Sebeka 24, Rothsay 22
Shakopee 42, Edina 14
Simley 26, South St. Paul 14
Sleepy Eye 18, New Ulm Cathedral 8
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 26, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 8
South Ridge 32, Cromwell 12
Southland 56, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 8
Spectrum 28, Breck 19
Spring Lake Park 21, Irondale 10
Springfield 44, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 38
St. Clair 14, New Richland-H-E-G 13
St. Louis Park 29, Benilde-St. Margaret's 21
St. Michael-Albertville 28, Blaine 0
St. Peter 22, Jordan 21
St. Thomas Academy 41, Hastings 7
Staples-Motley 26, Pillager 18
Stewartville 28, Byron 20
Stillwater 42, Osseo 20
Thief River Falls 10, Fergus Falls 7
Tri-City United 26, Belle Plaine 13
Triton 31, Pine Island 29
Two Harbors 32, Mora 6
Upsala/Swanville 50, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 40
Verndale 62, Ortonville 16
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 20, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 14
Warroad 32, Red Lake County 16
Wayzata 34, Totino-Grace 17
West Central 22, Hawley 13
White Bear Lake 26, Eastview 14
Willmar 17, Sartell-St. Stephen 14
Win-E-Mac 42, Stephen-Argyle 22
Woodbury 28, Burnsville 0
Zimmerman 50, Foley 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Minneapolis Roosevelt vs. Minneapolis Edison, ccd.
Moose Lake/Willow River vs. Crosby-Ironton, ccd.
Proctor vs. Aitkin, ccd.
Wadena-Deer Creek vs. Red Lake, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
