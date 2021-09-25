Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Archie 28, St. Joseph Le Blond 24
Ash Grove 39, Miller 6
Aurora 58, Springfield Catholic 6
Ava 45, Salem 6
BV West, Kan. 27, Raytown 19
Blair Oaks 53, Versailles 17
Boonville 32, California 8
Bowling Green 28, Mark Twain 14
Brookfield 32, Macon 28
Butler 41, Lincoln 16
Camdenton 49, Bolivar 42
Cardinal Ritter 42, St. Dominic 21
Carthage 42, Branson 14
Cass-Midway 18, Crest Ridge 14
Central (New Madrid County) 52, Caruthersville 19
Central (Park Hills) 64, Potosi 7
Central (Springfield) 27, Sarcoxie 8
Centralia 20, Clark County 0
Christian Brothers College 59, St. Louis University 27
Cole Camp 14, Wellington-Napoleon 9
Duchesne 41, St. Charles 0
East Atchison 48, Rock Port 0
East Buchanan 21, West Platte 20
Eureka 38, Parkway West 21
Excelsior Springs 35, Harrisonville 26
Fayette 44, Westran 23
Fort Osage 31, Belton 3
Francis Howell 41, Troy Buchanan 38
Grain Valley 14, Kearney 7
Hallsville 28, Osage 0
Hannibal 48, Mexico 21
Harrisburg 20, Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 16
Hayti 72, Chaffee 6
Hazelwood Central 49, Kirkwood 28
Helias Catholic 34, Rock Bridge 13
Hermann 36, Owensville 35
Hickman High School 16, Smith-Cotton 6
Highland 24, South Shelby 8
Hillsboro 34, Festus 29
Hogan Prep 35, Russellville 21
Holden 22, Lexington 8
Jackson 50, Sikeston 7
Jasper 34, Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 6
Jefferson (Festus) 61, Bayless 20
Jefferson City 42, Capital City 7
Joplin 56, Willard 7
KC East Christian, Kan. 24, Schuyler County 20, 4OT
Kelly 35, Crystal City 20
Kennett 45, East Prairie 6
Kirksville 14, Marshall 0
Knob Noster 44, Carrollton 6
Lamar 35, Cassville 3
Lawson 36, Plattsburg 26
Lebanon 31, Glendale 28
Lee's Summit Community Christian 41, El Dorado Springs 0
Lee's Summit North 28, BV North, Kan. 27, OT
Liberty (Mountain View) 50, Willow Springs 7
Liberty (Wentzville) 28, Francis Howell North 6
Liberty 28, Blue Springs South 13
Liberty North 42, Blue Springs 7
Lift for Life Academy 38, Brentwood 6
Lockwood/Golden City 59, Greenfield 0
Logan-Rogersville 42, Mt. Vernon 15
Louisiana 41, Van-Far 6
Lutheran North 58, Lutheran South 0
Marceline 46, Paris 8
Marionville 44, Diamond 0
Marquette 42, Pattonville 7
Marshfield 28, East Newton 14
Maryville 52, Cameron 0
McDonald County 35, Seneca 7
Mid-Buchanan 62, North Platte 6
Missouri Military Academy 12, Confluence Academy 0
Moberly 32, Fulton 22
Monroe City 18, Palmyra 13
Mountain Grove 49, Cabool 6
Nevada 54, Monett 14
North County 50, Agape Boarding 14
North Kansas City 10, Staley 8
North Shelby 52, Knox County 14
Park Hill South 31, Oak Park 7
Penney 33, Lathrop 7
Pierce City 55, Clever 20
Poplar Bluff 26, Battle 22
Republic 48, Ozark 28
Rockhurst 24, Bishop Miege, Kan. 21
Rockwood Summit 34, Parkway North 7
Rolla 35, Parkview 8
Savannah 27, Benton 0
Scotland County 52, Salisbury 14
Scott City 35, Malden 14
Skyline 42, Forsyth 26
South Harrison 32, Polo 22
Southern Boone County 58, Eldon 50
St. Pius X (Festus) 36, Herculaneum 8
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 40, Chillicothe 0
Ste. Genevieve 55, Fredericktown 33
Strafford 48, North Callaway 14
Sullivan 55, Pacific 26
Thayer 40, Houston 14
Timberland 48, Francis Howell Central 20
Tolton Catholic 28, Grandview (Hillsboro) 27
Trenton 18, Milan 14
Union 35, St. Clair 0
Van Horn 35, Lincoln College Prep 13
Warrenton 28, St. Charles West 14
Warsaw 37, Adrian 13
Washington 44, Ft. Zumwalt South 36
Waynesville 45, Hillcrest 26
Webb City 41, Carl Junction 6
West Plains 40, Kickapoo 10
Windsor (Imperial) 24, DeSoto 16
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
