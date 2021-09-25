Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archie 28, St. Joseph Le Blond 24

Ash Grove 39, Miller 6

Aurora 58, Springfield Catholic 6

Ava 45, Salem 6

BV West, Kan. 27, Raytown 19

Blair Oaks 53, Versailles 17

Boonville 32, California 8

Bowling Green 28, Mark Twain 14

Brookfield 32, Macon 28

Butler 41, Lincoln 16

Camdenton 49, Bolivar 42

Cardinal Ritter 42, St. Dominic 21

Carthage 42, Branson 14

Cass-Midway 18, Crest Ridge 14

Central (New Madrid County) 52, Caruthersville 19

Central (Park Hills) 64, Potosi 7

Central (Springfield) 27, Sarcoxie 8

Centralia 20, Clark County 0

Christian Brothers College 59, St. Louis University 27

Cole Camp 14, Wellington-Napoleon 9

Duchesne 41, St. Charles 0

East Atchison 48, Rock Port 0

East Buchanan 21, West Platte 20

Eureka 38, Parkway West 21

Excelsior Springs 35, Harrisonville 26

Fayette 44, Westran 23

Fort Osage 31, Belton 3

Francis Howell 41, Troy Buchanan 38

Grain Valley 14, Kearney 7

Hallsville 28, Osage 0

Hannibal 48, Mexico 21

Harrisburg 20, Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 16

Hayti 72, Chaffee 6

Hazelwood Central 49, Kirkwood 28

Helias Catholic 34, Rock Bridge 13

Hermann 36, Owensville 35

Hickman High School 16, Smith-Cotton 6

Highland 24, South Shelby 8

Hillsboro 34, Festus 29

Hogan Prep 35, Russellville 21

Holden 22, Lexington 8

Jackson 50, Sikeston 7

Jasper 34, Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 6

Jefferson (Festus) 61, Bayless 20

Jefferson City 42, Capital City 7

Joplin 56, Willard 7

KC East Christian, Kan. 24, Schuyler County 20, 4OT

Kelly 35, Crystal City 20

Kennett 45, East Prairie 6

Kirksville 14, Marshall 0

Knob Noster 44, Carrollton 6

Lamar 35, Cassville 3

Lawson 36, Plattsburg 26

Lebanon 31, Glendale 28

Lee's Summit Community Christian 41, El Dorado Springs 0

Lee's Summit North 28, BV North, Kan. 27, OT

Liberty (Mountain View) 50, Willow Springs 7

Liberty (Wentzville) 28, Francis Howell North 6

Liberty 28, Blue Springs South 13

Liberty North 42, Blue Springs 7

Lift for Life Academy 38, Brentwood 6

Lockwood/Golden City 59, Greenfield 0

Logan-Rogersville 42, Mt. Vernon 15

Louisiana 41, Van-Far 6

Lutheran North 58, Lutheran South 0

Marceline 46, Paris 8

Marionville 44, Diamond 0

Marquette 42, Pattonville 7

Marshfield 28, East Newton 14

Maryville 52, Cameron 0

McDonald County 35, Seneca 7

Mid-Buchanan 62, North Platte 6

Missouri Military Academy 12, Confluence Academy 0

Moberly 32, Fulton 22

Monroe City 18, Palmyra 13

Mountain Grove 49, Cabool 6

Nevada 54, Monett 14

North County 50, Agape Boarding 14

North Kansas City 10, Staley 8

North Shelby 52, Knox County 14

Park Hill South 31, Oak Park 7

Penney 33, Lathrop 7

Pierce City 55, Clever 20

Poplar Bluff 26, Battle 22

Republic 48, Ozark 28

Rockhurst 24, Bishop Miege, Kan. 21

Rockwood Summit 34, Parkway North 7

Rolla 35, Parkview 8

Savannah 27, Benton 0

Scotland County 52, Salisbury 14

Scott City 35, Malden 14

Skyline 42, Forsyth 26

South Harrison 32, Polo 22

Southern Boone County 58, Eldon 50

St. Pius X (Festus) 36, Herculaneum 8

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 40, Chillicothe 0

Ste. Genevieve 55, Fredericktown 33

Strafford 48, North Callaway 14

Sullivan 55, Pacific 26

Thayer 40, Houston 14

Timberland 48, Francis Howell Central 20

Tolton Catholic 28, Grandview (Hillsboro) 27

Trenton 18, Milan 14

Union 35, St. Clair 0

Van Horn 35, Lincoln College Prep 13

Warrenton 28, St. Charles West 14

Warsaw 37, Adrian 13

Washington 44, Ft. Zumwalt South 36

Waynesville 45, Hillcrest 26

Webb City 41, Carl Junction 6

West Plains 40, Kickapoo 10

Windsor (Imperial) 24, DeSoto 16

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

