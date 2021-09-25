Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abilene 0, Christ Preparatory Academy 0
Andale 58, Halstead 0
Andover 19, Goddard-Eisenhower 0
Andover Central 41, Goddard-Eisenhower 13
Arkansas City 24, Maize 17
Ashland 61, Moscow 12
Atchison 70, KC Harmon 0
Augusta 27, Rose Hill 20
Axtell 30, Hanover 24
BV Northwest 47, St. James Academy 10
BV Southwest 28, Leavenworth 21
BV West 27, Raytown, Mo. 19
Basehor-Linwood 57, KC Turner 6
Beloit 38, Ellsworth 7
Blue Valley 36, St. Thomas Aquinas 35, OT
Bucklin 63, South Central 18
Buhler 28, El Dorado 20
Caldwell 58, Hutchinson Central Christian 12
Caney Valley 36, Cherryvale 0
Canton-Galva 60, Bennington 42
Central Plains 58, Chase 6
Centralia 41, Valley Heights 16
Chanute 48, Ulysses 0
Chaparral 53, Bluestem 8
Chapman 48, Marysville 16
Chase County 68, Burden Central 36
Cheney 49, Hugoton 7
Cimarron 40, Southwestern Hts. 13
Clearwater 51, Wichita Trinity 0
Clifton-Clyde 30, Burlingame 6
Colby 39, Smoky Valley 14
Columbus 41, Baxter Springs 14
Concordia 83, Council Grove 8
Conway Springs 45, Ellinwood 13
Cunningham 64, Burrton 13
DeSoto 41, Lansing 14
Derby 77, Salina South 7
Elkhart 20, Wichita Independent 13
Emporia 42, Highland Park 32
Flinthills 70, Oxford 68
Frankfort 59, BV Randolph 14
Frontenac 41, Iola 0
Galena 14, Parsons 6
Garden City 27, Hays 21
Garden Plain 50, Douglass 14
Girard 34, Anderson County 14
Goessel 44, Attica/Argonia 36
Greeley County 63, Deerfield 7
Hays-TMP-Marian 62, Syracuse 0
Hill City 52, Rawlins County 14
Hillsboro 41, Sterling 16
Hoisington 28, Phillipsburg 13
Holcomb 55, Nickerson 0
Holton 41, Sabetha 17
Humboldt 30, Eureka 14
Hutchinson 28, Newton 10
Hutchinson Trinity 28, Lyons 7
Independence 41, Coffeyville 12
Inman 40, Oakley 0
Jefferson West 30, Royal Valley 12
Junction City 18, Washburn Rural 17, OT
KC East Christian 24, Schuyler County, Mo. 20, 4OT
KC Piper 23, Louisburg 15
Kapaun Mount Carmel 42, Great Bend 7
Kingman 35, Belle Plaine 0
Kinsley 58, Kiowa County 8
La Crosse 66, St. John 0
Lakin 10, Ellis 0
Lawrence Free State 21, Gardner-Edgerton 13
Lebo 54, Hartford 8
Lee's Summit North, Mo. 28, BV North 27, OT
Liberal 36, Wichita Southeast 6
Little River 51, Lincoln 6
Lyndon 68, Northern Heights 0
Macksville 58, Pratt Skyline 28
Madison/Hamilton 50, Udall 0
Maize South 49, Wichita Campus 34
Manhattan 49, Topeka 0
Marais des Cygnes Valley 58, Wakefield 12
Marion 20, Haven 18
Marmaton Valley 54, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 6
McPherson 21, Winfield 14, OT
Meade 46, Spearville 14
Mill Valley 21, Lawrence 14
Minneola 64, Ingalls 12
Mulvane 28, Circle 14
Natoma 67, Golden Plains 19
Nemaha Central 20, Atchison County 0
Northern Valley 69, Rolla 6
Norwich 54, South Haven 6
Olathe Northwest 37, SM West 14
Olathe South 34, SM East 21
Olathe West 20, Olathe North 6
Onaga 68, Linn 12
Osage City 62, West Franklin 13
Osborne 50, Rock Hills 0
Otis-Bison 50, Wilson 0
Paola 55, Ottawa 20
Pawnee Heights 95, Fowler 65
Peabody-Burns 52, Tescott 6
Perry-Lecompton 42, KC Bishop Ward 35
Pike Valley 54, Wetmore 6
Pittsburg 43, Fort Scott 14
Pittsburg Colgan 45, Fredonia 6
Plainville 36, Ell-Saline 0
Pleasant Ridge 34, Mission Valley 28
Pleasanton 26, Troy 22
Prairie View 49, Burlington 12
Pratt 62, Larned 27
Pretty Prairie 63, Fairfield 18
Remington 34, Sublette 6
Republic County 44, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 16
Riley County 28, Clay Center 7
Riverton 54, Neodesha 7
Rock Creek 48, Hiawatha 0
Rockhurst, Mo. 24, Bishop Miege 21
Rossville 66, McLouth 0
SM Northwest 56, SM North 15
Salina Central 42, Valley Center 24
Santa Fe Trail 15, Osawatomie 14
Scott City 21, Goodland 6
Sedan 72, West Elk 22
Sedgwick 62, Stanton County 0
Shawnee Heights 54, KC Schlagle 6
Silver Lake 54, Oskaloosa 0
Smith Center 50, Salina Sacred Heart 0
Solomon 46, Herington 26
South Barber 50, Stafford 27
South Gray 52, Ness City 6
Southeast Saline 71, Russell 0
Spring Hill 54, Bonner Springs 6
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 58, Southern Cloud 0
St. Mary's 54, Riverside 7
St. Paul 50, Crest 44
Thunder Ridge 54, Lakeside 8
Tonganoxie 28, Eudora 21
Topeka Hayden 36, Baldwin 0
Trego 60, Hoxie 40
Valley Falls 58, Maranatha Academy 28
Victoria 36, Sylvan-Lucas 22
Wabaunsee 22, Jackson Heights 8
Wallace County 50, Logan/Palco 36
Wamego 45, KC Washington 6
Washington County 44, Doniphan West 36
Wellington 49, Labette County 12
Wellsville 50, Jayhawk Linn 6
Weskan 37, Cheylin 33
Wheatland-Grinnell 58, Quinter 26
Wichita Bishop Carroll 38, Dodge City 23
Wichita Collegiate 31, Hesston 21
Wichita County 54, Hodgeman County 32
Wichita Heights 54, Wichita West 20
Wichita Northwest 56, Wichita East 0
Wichita South 70, Wichita North 0
Yates Center 54, Oswego 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Heights vs. Northeast-Arma, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
