Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Addison def. East Jackson, forfeit

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 24, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 17

Ann Arbor Huron 38, Monroe 14

Armada 27, Yale 0

AuGres-Sims 72, Lincoln-Alcona 32

Auburn Hills Avondale 21, Ferndale 0

Bad Axe 48, Caro 6

Battle Creek Central 29, Richland Gull Lake 22

Battle Creek Harper Creek 60, Jackson Northwest 22

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Bay City All Saints 56, Charlton Heston 18

Bay City John Glenn 34, Bridgeport 0

Beal City 55, Evart 20

Bedford 47, Ypsilanti Lincoln 21

Belleville 21, Dearborn Fordson 19

Benzie Central 32, Elk Rapids 14

Berkley 31, Troy Athens 20

Birmingham Groves 22, Oak Park 14, OT

Bloomfield Hills 41, Farmington 14

Breckenridge 26, St. Ignace LaSalle 16

Bridgman 73, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 0

Brighton 28, Northville 27

Brimley def. Engadine, forfeit

Brownstown Woodhaven 33, Allen Park 28

Buchanan 23, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 20

Burton Bendle 34, Flint Southwestern 16

Byron Center 45, Grand Rapids Northview 29

Cadillac 22, Gaylord 0

Caledonia 42, Grand Haven 13

Canton 28, Novi 21

Carney-Nadeau def. Ontonagon, forfeit

Carson City-Crystal 53, Coleman 30

Cassopolis 15, Decatur 12

Cedar Springs 54, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 23

Centreville 32, White Pigeon 16

Charlevoix 30, Maple City Glen Lake 18

Cheboygan 60, Tawas 28

Chelsea 48, Adrian 6

Clare 55, Pinconning 0

Clarkston 20, Oxford 17

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 65, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 30

Clawson 37, Center Line 29

Clinton 49, Brooklyn Columbia Central 6

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 37, Romeo 34

Coldwater 37, Marshall 30

Comstock 26, Hartford 0

Comstock Park 42, Hopkins 12

Constantine 64, Parchment 14

Coopersville 24, Allendale 6

Croswell-Lexington 56, Richmond 0

Crystal Falls Forest Park 30, Norway 28

Davison 50, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 13

DeWitt 57, Grand Ledge 15

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 43, Melvindale 8

Deckerville 80, Flint International 6

Denmark, Wis. 41, Menominee 7

Detroit Cass Tech def. Detroit East English, forfeit

Detroit Douglass def. Detroit Collegiate Prep, forfeit

Detroit King def. Detroit Western Intl, forfeit

Detroit Osborn 42, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 8

Detroit Pershing 32, Detroit Cody 0

Detroit Renaissance 27, Detroit Central 24

Dexter 69, Ann Arbor Pioneer 13

Durand 60, Otisville Lakeville 6

East Jordan 38, Oscoda 0

Eben Junction Superior Central def. Pickford, forfeit

Ecorse 32, Detroit University Prep 0

Edwardsburg 49, Plainwell 0

Erie-Mason 53, Morenci 0

Essexville Garber 26, Birch Run 20, OT

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 33, Utica 14

Fenton 50, Holly 29

Flushing 46, Linden 29

Frankenmuth 48, Freeland 21

Frankfort 14, Johannesburg-Lewiston 8

Fraser 35, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 21

Fulton-Middleton 68, Webberville 8

Gaylord St. Mary 42, Onaway 6

Gibraltar Carlson 42, Wyandotte Roosevelt 7

Gladwin 56, Sanford-Meridian 0

Goodrich 19, Corunna 14

Grand Blanc 48, Flint Powers 7

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 47, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 7

Grand Rapids Christian 21, Lowell 20

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 45, Greenville 6

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 17, East Grand Rapids 14

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 35, Vermontville Maple Valley 0

Grand Rapids South Christian 62, Wayland Union 20

Grand Rapids Union 41, Holland 28

Grand Rapids West Catholic 49, Fruitport 14

Grandville 49, Jenison 8

Grant 20, Fremont 14

Grosse Pointe South 9, Utica Eisenhower 3

Hamtramck def. Detroit University Science, forfeit

Hancock 20, Houghton 17

Harbor Beach 47, Sandusky 8

Harper Woods 34, Detroit Country Day 27

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 50, Mount Clemens 6

Harrison 24, Beaverton 13

Hartland 22, Plymouth 0

Haslett 21, Fowlerville 7

Hillman 22, Hale 20

Hillsdale 38, Blissfield 35

Holt 38, Lansing Waverly 14

Holton 44, Lakeview 28

Homer 28, Union City 22

Howard City Tri-County 22, Newaygo 14

Howell 48, Salem 8

Hudson 22, Ida 14

Hudsonville Unity Christian 57, Holland Christian 16

Indian River-Inland Lakes 53, Fife Lake Forest Area 0

Iron Mountain 28, Bark River-Harris 22

Ithaca 41, Midland Bullock Creek 19

Jackson Lumen Christi 33, Hastings 22

Jonesville 62, Springport 6

Kalamazoo Hackett 77, Coloma 0

Kelloggsville 70, Grandville Calvin Christian 22

Kingsford 44, Escanaba 7

Kingsley 24, Grayling 20

Laingsburg 28, Bath 14

Lake Fenton 55, Clio 0

Lake Odessa Lakewood 18, Harbor Springs 0

Lansing Catholic 41, Ionia 14

Lansing Everett def. East Lansing, forfeit

Lapeer 47, Saginaw Arthur Hill 6

Lawton 63, Niles Brandywine 14

Lenawee Christian 47, Colon 21

Leslie 57, Stockbridge 12

Livonia Churchill 56, Dearborn 21

Livonia Clarenceville 46, Dearborn Advanced Technology 6

Livonia Stevenson 41, Wayne Memorial 0

Ludington 41, Muskegon Heights 12

Lutheran Westland 39, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 10

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 36, Macomb Lutheran North 20

Madison Heights Lamphere 33, Warren Woods Tower 26

Mancelona 14, Kalkaska 8

Manchester 37, Quincy 30

Manton 48, Leroy Pine River 14

Marine City 55, Clinton Township Clintondale 12

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 33, Waterford Our Lady 7

Marion 54, Baldwin 12

Marlette 57, Capac 8

Marquette 43, Gladstone 12

Martin 62, Bloomingdale 0

Marysville 34, Madison Heights Madison 13

Mason 47, Lansing Eastern 20

Mason County Central 50, Shelby 0

Mayville 22, Akron-Fairgrove 8

McBain 48, Lake City 22

Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 62, Detroit Voyageur 6

Mendon 46, Blanchard Montabella 22

Mesick 42, Kingston 30

Michigan Center 49, Grass Lake 14

Midland Dow 45, Bay City Western 44

Milan 43, Flat Rock 8

Milford 18, Walled Lake Western 15

Millington 30, Carrollton 12

Mio-Au Sable 56, Whittemore-Prescott 16

Monroe Jefferson 30, Grosse Ile 15

Montague 14, Ravenna 7

Montrose 35, New Lothrop 15

Morley-Stanwood 20, White Cloud 10

Morrice 58, Merritt Academy 8

Mount Morris 40, Byron 21

Mount Pleasant 26, Midland 19

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 58, Caseville 12

Muskegon 62, Wyoming 0

Muskegon Mona Shores 49, Zeeland East 30

Napoleon 41, Hanover-Horton 29

Negaunee 43, Ishpeming 0

New Boston Huron 42, Carleton Airport 34

Newberry 34, Rudyard 28

North Branch 20, Almont 14, OT

North Central 72, Rapid River 0

Oakridge High School 56, Hart 32

Olivet 63, Perry 6

Ortonville Brandon 28, Owosso 7

Ovid-Elsie 35, Chesaning 0

Parma Western 42, Battle Creek Pennfield 14

Peck 44, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 42

Petersburg Summerfield 36, Adrian Madison 8

Pewamo-Westphalia 42, Fowler 6

Pinckney 50, Jackson 20

Pontiac ND 28, Dearborn Divine Child 14

Pontiac def. Royal Oak, forfeit

Port Huron 35, L'Anse Creuse 23

Portage Central 23, Battle Creek Lakeview 22

Portage Northern 24, Mattawan 7

Portland 49, Charlotte 7

Portland St. Patrick 38, Merrill 18

Reading 37, Bronson 0

Redford Thurston 14, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 6

Redford Union 56, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 12

Reed City 22, Big Rapids 7

Reese 35, Cass City 20

Riverview 22, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 6

Rochester Adams 35, Birmingham Seaholm 0

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 21, Southfield A&T 14

Rockford 21, Hudsonville 16

Rogers City 38, Posen 0

Roseville 65, Warren Cousino HS 0

Royal Oak Shrine 40, Allen Park Cabrini 14

Saginaw Heritage 28, Bay City Central 21

Saginaw Nouvel 7, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 6

Saginaw Swan Valley 29, Alma 28

Saline 55, Ann Arbor Skyline 7

Saugatuck 30, Schoolcraft 9

Sault Ste Marie 14, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 6

South Haven def. Allegan, forfeit

South Lyon 49, White Lake Lakeland 35

Sparta 21, Belding 14, OT

Spring Lake 42, Hamilton 21

St. Clair 30, Grosse Pointe North 14

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 49, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 7

St. Joseph 75, Okemos 0

St. Louis 42, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 7

Standish-Sterling 21, Hemlock 16

Stanton Central Montcalm 27, Remus Chippewa Hills 7

Sterling Heights Stevenson 31, Macomb Dakota 16

Stevensville Lakeshore 20, Kalamazoo Central 8

Sturgis 36, Otsego 21

Swartz Creek 42, Flint Kearsley 35

Tecumseh 30, Ypsilanti 9

Tekonsha 62, Burr Oak 24

Three Rivers def. Dowagiac Union, forfeit

Traverse City Central 56, Petoskey 0

Traverse City West 40, Alpena 0

Trenton 34, Lincoln Park 7

Troy 14, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0

Ubly 62, Memphis 0

Unionville-Sebewaing 48, Brown City 14

Vandercook Lake Jackson 72, Concord 64

Vestaburg def. Onekama, forfeit

Vicksburg 21, Niles 14

Warren De La Salle 49, St. Mary's Prep 25

Warren Fitzgerald 60, Hazel Park 14

Warren Mott 9, Utica Ford 2

Waterford Mott 42, Walled Lake Northern 20

West Bloomfield 28, Lake Orion 21

Westland John Glenn def. Livonia Franklin, forfeit

Westwood 54, Manistique 0

Whiteford 58, Sand Creek 30

Whitehall 33, North Muskegon 0

Williamston 21, St. Johns 7

Zeeland West 48, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cedarville vs. Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, ccd.

DeTour vs. Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, ccd.

Kent City vs. Hesperia, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 24, 2021 9:01 PM

Sports

Swiatek, Kvitova, Sakkari, Kontaveit in Ostrava Open semis

September 24, 2021 8:59 PM

Sports

Youth football coach accused of pushing 11-year-old

September 24, 2021 8:59 PM

Sports

HKO-WHL-Sums-Regina-Moose Jaw

September 24, 2021 8:59 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 24, 2021 9:01 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service