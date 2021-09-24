Thursday’s Scores

Read Next

DETROIT — Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd didn't necessarily get good news after talking to several prominent arm specialists across the country, but he might've got the best news he could've hoped for given the tender condition of his left forearm and elbow.

Boyd is scheduled for surgery Monday in Dallas with Dr. Keith Meister to repair the flexor tendon in his left arm. The immediate fear when Boyd went back on the injured list a second time on Sept. 11 was that he would need ligament replacement surgery — Tommy John surgery.