Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Pellston 56, Atlanta 36
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
BALTIMORE — Three years ago this month, Orioles rookie left-hander Zac Lowther was at Camden Yards being honored as the organization’s Jim Palmer Minor League Pitcher of the Year for his first full season, seemingly putting him on the fast-track to the majors.
It’s been a shaky start since he finally arrived earlier this summer, but a career-best game Thursday night in a 3-0 win over the Texas Rangers to begin a four-game series before 6,328 fans at Camden Yards reinforced to Lowther and the Orioles (49-104) that better days are ahead for the 25-year-old.KEEP READING
