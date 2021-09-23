Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Brookland-Cayce 35, Airport 0

Pinewood Prep 48, John Paul II 36

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Baseball

Rookie Zac Lowther’s best start, homers from Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays lift Orioles to 3-0 win over Rangers

Updated September 23, 2021 7:27 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 23, 2021 7:20 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 23, 2021 7:18 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 23, 2021 7:16 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 23, 2021 7:14 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 23, 2021 7:14 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service