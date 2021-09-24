Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Dover 34, Cape Henlopen 21
Mt. Pleasant 42, Alexis I. duPont 0
Smyrna 40, Caesar Rodney 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
CHICAGO — The uncertainty of what Major League Baseball’s next collective bargaining agreement will entail leaves organizations in a holding pattern as the 2021 regular season draws to a close.
For non-playoff teams such as the Chicago Cubs, whose sights soon will fully turn to offseason mode, efforts to outline a strategy for the coming months are in limbo. Without knowing the full parameters of the CBA — the current deal is set to expire Dec. 1 — it inherently welcomes a wait-and-see approach for how to build a roster for 2022 and beyond.
