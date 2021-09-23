Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-23, 25-17, 25-17

Arlington def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-14, 27-25, 25-8

Avon def. Colome, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20

Baltic def. Parker, 25-21, 25-20, 24-26, 25-16

Bison def. Takini, 25-1, 25-9, 25-9

Brandon Valley def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 26-24, 25-22, 25-17

Bridgewater-Emery def. Canistota, 25-20, 25-4, 25-13

Burke def. Bon Homme, 25-21, 25-9, 25-17

Colman-Egan def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 18-25, 25-13, 18-25, 25-18, 15-4

Florence/Henry def. Milbank, 25-15, 25-16, 25-11

Great Plains Lutheran def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-8, 25-18, 25-9

Hankinson, N.D. def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-7, 25-17, 25-22

Hill City def. Newell, 25-9, 25-8, 25-8

Huron def. Brookings, 25-13, 25-17, 25-20

Madison def. Tri-Valley, 21-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-17

Northwestern def. Waubay/Summit, 25-6, 25-8, 25-13

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-17, 25-10, 25-11

Redfield def. Britton-Hecla, 25-10, 25-20, 25-23

Stanley County def. Potter County, 25-23, 25-12, 25-21

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Mitchell Christian, 25-22, 25-12, 25-9

Wessington Springs def. Lower Brule, 25-10, 25-11, 25-21

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

