Alexander expected to start for the Tigers against the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (85-65, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (73-78, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (8-9, 5.17 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Tigers: Tyler Alexander (2-3, 4.13 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +142, White Sox -163; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Chicago will square off on Tuesday.

The Tigers are 40-36 in home games in 2020. Detroit has hit 174 home runs as a team this season. Robbie Grossman leads them with 23, averaging one every 22.7 at-bats.

The White Sox have gone 36-38 away from home. Chicago is slugging .418 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the team with a slugging percentage of .488.

The Tigers won the last meeting 4-3. Drew Hutchison notched his second victory and Victor Reyes went 1-for-4 with an RBI for Detroit. Craig Kimbrel registered his fifth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 60 extra base hits and is batting .273.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 29 home runs and is batting .263.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .196 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

White Sox: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Gregory Soto: (finger), Joe Jimenez: (covid-19), Rony Garcia: (knee), Miguel Del Pozo: (covid-19), Jose Cisnero: (elbow), Matthew Boyd: (elbow), Derek Hill: (knee), Jake Rogers: (arm).

White Sox: Ryan Tepera: (finger), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Andrew Vaughn: (back), Adam Engel: (shoulder).