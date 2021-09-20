Monday’s Scores

Read Next

In a reflection of Michigan football's 3-0 start to the season and climb to No. 19 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, the media contingent outside Schembechler Hall swelled for coach Jim Harbaugh's weekly news conference Monday. More reporters, more cameras and more attention for these Wolverines, who opened as massive 19-point favorites against Rutgers.

With his team performing well in all three phases, Harbaugh was asked why the 2021 team looks so different than the on-field product from last year's 2-4 campaign that ended with a gutting of the coaching staff. His answer reflected a common theme drawn upon by players and coaches seemingly every day during their interactions with media, a theme that speaks to some of the deeper issues with the 2020 roster.