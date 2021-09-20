Kelenic HR, 2 doubles lead Mariners over Royals 7-1

Seattle Mariners' Jarred Kelenic hits a two-run double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Rookie Jarred Kelenic homered, doubled twice and wrapped up his impressive series, leading the Seattle Mariners over the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Sunday.

Kelenic also walked and scored twice as the Mariners remained four games behind Toronto for the second AL wild-card spot.

Kelenic, who entered the season as one of the top minor league prospects in baseball, went 5 for 9 with three home runs, two doubles, three walks and seven RBIs in the three-game series.

Logan Gilbert (6-5) cruised through seven innings, allowing one run on three hits. He walked one and struck out five while snapping his three-game losing streak.

The Royals were ensured their fifth straight losing season. They won the 2015 World Series, went 81-81 the next year and haven't finished above .500 since the

Royals star Salvador Perez, who came into the game tied with Jose Abreu with 113 RBIs and second in home runs with 45, was 0 for 4 with two strikeouts.

Jackson Kowar (0-4) struggled again, giving up five runs on seven hits in four innings. He walked three and struck out three.

The Mariners jumped on Kowar early, though as was the case this whole series, they left runs on the table.

Ty France started it with a one-out double and back-to-back walks to Abraham Toro and Mitch Haniger loaded the bases. Kelenic lined a two-run double off the wall in right center, but Kowar worked around further trouble.

The Mariners added another run on an RBI single by France.

Kelenic led off the third with a 420-foot home run to right center. One out later, Jake Bauers hit a 460-foot home run.

The Mariners got another run in the fifth on a single by Dylan Moore that drove in Kelenic. Haniger homered in the ninth.

Whit Merrifield doubled in the Kansas City sixth and scored on a single by Nicky Lopez.

UP NEXT

The Mariners play at Oakland on Monday night. LHP Tyler Anderson (1-1, 3.67 ERA) will get the start for Seattle.

The Royals head to Cleveland for a doubleheader against the Indians. RHP Brady Singer (4-10, 4.85 ERA) will start the first game against RHP Triston McKenzie (5-6, 4.28 ERA). Neither club has named a starter for the nightcap.