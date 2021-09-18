Sports
HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Tri-City
Winterhawks 3, Americans 0
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Nolan Por (high sticking) 4:30; Sotas Por (interference) 11:55.
Second Period
1. Portland, Nguyen 4 (Cagnoni) 12:58 (pp).
Penalties — Roberts Tc (inter. on goaltender) 11:21; Gould Tc (high sticking) 13:36; Tallman Por (interference) 13:36.
Third Period
2. Portland, Nolan 1 (Schelter, Smythe) 2:40 (pp).
3. Portland, Sotheran 1 (Chyzowski) 12:00.
Penalties — Gould Tc (delay of game) 2:30; Portland bench (interference, served by Sotas) 9:40; Ferguson Tc (interference) 15:47; Litke Por, Sotheran Por, Tallman Por, Bell Tc, Serraglio Tc (roughing) 18:10.
Shots on goal by
Goal — Portland: Giannuzzi (W, ), Gordon (0:00 third, 7 shots, 7 saves). Tri-City: Avakyan (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 2-3; Tri-City: 0-4.
Referees — , . Linesmen — .
Attendance — 00 at Tri-City.
Comments