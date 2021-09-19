Chicago’s Wright banned 3 games, hit Ohtani with pitch

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, hits a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP

Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Wright was suspended for three games and manager Tony La Russa for one on Saturday by Major League Baseball, which concluded Wright intentionally threw at the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani.

Wright appealed the suspension issued by Michael Hill, the former Marlins general manager who is MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations. The discipline will be held in abeyance until the appeal is decided by MLB special adviser John McHale Jr.

Manager suspensions are served immediately, and La Russa sat out Chicago's game at Texas on Saturday. Bench coach Miguel Cairo ran the dugout in La Russa’s absence.

Wright was ejected after hitting Ohtani with a fastball with two outs in the ninth inning Thursday at Anaheim during the Angels' 9-3 win. La Russa then was ejected for the third time this season.

Two days earlier, Chicago’s Yoán Moncada, Luis Robert and José Abreu were hit by pitches when the White Sox beat the Angels in the opener of the three-game series.