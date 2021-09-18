Sports

Lighting warning halts Georgia Tech-Clemson game

The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C.

The threat of lightning in the area has delayed the Georgia Tech-Clemson game Saturday.

The sixth-ranked Tigers held a 7-0 lead over the Yellow Jackets in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener with 32 seconds left before halftime when the game was suspended. The teams were sent to the locker rooms.

Fans were cautioned to find a covered area at Memorial Stadium or head to their vehicles to wait out the delay.

The teams agreed the down time would serve as the halftime break. The second half would start immediately after the opening half was completed.

