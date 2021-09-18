Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Rio Rancho 61, Organ Mountain 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Baseball

Gary Sanchez error opens the floodgates as Yankees get blasted by Cleveland, 11-3

September 18, 2021 2:20 PM

Sports

Army scores early and often in 52-21 victory over UConn

September 18, 2021 2:19 PM

Sports

Columbia scores 37 unanswered points in win over Marist

September 18, 2021 2:20 PM

Sports

Rain, wet conditions wash out play in Portland Classic

September 18, 2021 2:20 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service