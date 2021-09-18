Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Big Horn 20, Newcastle 0

Big Piney 28, Pinedale 0

Burns 26, Glenrock 22

Campbell County 67, Cheyenne South 15

Casper Natrona 42, Casper Kelly Walsh 7

Cheyenne East 49, Laramie 8

Cody 49, Buffalo 14

Cokeville 28, Mountain View 7

Evanston 20, Lander 14

Greybull 50, Wyoming Indian 0

Guernsey-Sunrise 44, Sioux County, Neb. 42

Jackson Hole 28, Riverton 17

Little Snake River 68, Burlington 16

Lusk 50, Moorcroft 6

Lyman 34, Lovell 15

Pine Bluffs 52, Saratoga 0

Powell 17, Douglas 0

Rocky Mountain 19, Riverside 12

Sheridan 27, Rock Springs 24

Shoshoni 72, St. Stephens 6

Star Valley 74, Rawlins 7

Thermopolis 41, Kemmerer 14

Thunder Basin 10, Cheyenne Central 7

Torrington 42, Tongue River 14

Wheatland 38, Upton-Sundance 28

Wind River 8, Southeast 6

Worland 49, Green River 35

Wright 20, Lingle-Fort Laramie 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

