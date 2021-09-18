Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Big Horn 20, Newcastle 0
Big Piney 28, Pinedale 0
Burns 26, Glenrock 22
Campbell County 67, Cheyenne South 15
Casper Natrona 42, Casper Kelly Walsh 7
Cheyenne East 49, Laramie 8
Cody 49, Buffalo 14
Cokeville 28, Mountain View 7
Evanston 20, Lander 14
Greybull 50, Wyoming Indian 0
Guernsey-Sunrise 44, Sioux County, Neb. 42
Jackson Hole 28, Riverton 17
Little Snake River 68, Burlington 16
Lusk 50, Moorcroft 6
Lyman 34, Lovell 15
Pine Bluffs 52, Saratoga 0
Powell 17, Douglas 0
Rocky Mountain 19, Riverside 12
Sheridan 27, Rock Springs 24
Shoshoni 72, St. Stephens 6
Star Valley 74, Rawlins 7
Thermopolis 41, Kemmerer 14
Thunder Basin 10, Cheyenne Central 7
Torrington 42, Tongue River 14
Wheatland 38, Upton-Sundance 28
Wind River 8, Southeast 6
Worland 49, Green River 35
Wright 20, Lingle-Fort Laramie 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
