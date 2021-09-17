Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
AC/GC 56, West Central Valley, Stuart 0
Ames 49, Des Moines, East 7
Ankeny 21, Southeast Polk 7
Ar-We-Va, Westside 61, River Valley, Correctionville 18
Audubon 42, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 7
B-G-M 64, Woodward Academy 28
Ballard 48, Atlantic 0
Baxter 66, Grand View Christian 13
Beckman, Dyersville 38, Cascade,Western Dubuque 7
Belle Plaine 41, Colfax-Mingo 14
Bellevue 28, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0
Benton Community 33, South Tama County, Tama 14
Bondurant Farrar 28, Pella 17
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 58, Algona 21
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 26, West Harrison, Mondamin 0
Burlington 42, Ottumwa 0
CAM, Anita 78, East Mills 7
Carlisle 35, Des Moines, Lincoln 6
Carroll 27, Storm Lake 14
Cedar Falls 28, Ankeny Centennial 14
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy def. Cedar Rapids, Jefferson, forfeit
Clarinda 40, Clarke, Osceola 7
Clear Creek-Amana 31, Iowa City Liberty High School 30
Clear Lake 39, Osage 32
Clinton 28, Maquoketa 0
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 16, MFL-Mar-Mac 14
Coon Rapids-Bayard 56, Woodbine 54
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 49, Gilbert 17
Crestwood, Cresco 21, Forest City 14
Davenport, Central 17, Davenport, West 7
Davenport, North 23, Iowa City West 10
Davis County, Bloomfield 42, Centerville 21
Decorah 35, Charles City 6
Denison-Schleswig 49, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 22
Denver 35, Aplington-Parkersburg 7
Des Moines, Hoover 14, Perry 9
Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hardin 18
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Colo-NESCO 23
Dubuque, Senior 41, Waterloo, West 14
Dunkerton 62, Collins-Maxwell 50
Earlham 62, Madrid 0
East Buchanan, Winthrop 28, Alburnett 14
East Marshall, LeGrand 46, Central Springs 18
Easton Valley 67, Springville 12
Edgewood-Colesburg 44, Central Elkader 16
English Valleys, North English 39, New London 34
Epworth, Western Dubuque 65, Dubuque, Hempstead 35
Estherville Lincoln Central 52, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21
Fairfield 42, Knoxville 22
Fort Dodge 22, Marshalltown 21
Fort Madison 23, Washington 19
Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, Bedford 14
GMG, Garwin 40, Meskwaki Settlement School 36
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 42, Hinton 10
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40, Tripoli 22
Glidden-Ralston 63, Siouxland Christian 6
Greene County 41, Des Moines Christian 0
Grundy Center 35, Hudson 0
Harlan 41, Glenwood 13
Harris-Lake Park 42, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 28
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 14
Highland, Riverside 33, North Cedar, Stanwood 13
Humboldt 40, Boone 12
IKM-Manning 49, Missouri Valley 8
Independence 20, Vinton-Shellsburg 13
Indianola 14, Lewis Central 9
Interstate 35,Truro 35, Nodaway Valley 0
Iowa City High 21, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 17
Iowa Falls-Alden 16, PCM, Monroe 0
Janesville 54, Rockford 12
Kee, Lansing 68, Calamus-Wheatland 0
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 49, MVAO-CO-U 6
LeMars 17, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Lenox 75, East Union, Afton 21
Linn-Mar, Marion 36, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7
Lisbon 40, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 0
Logan-Magnolia 26, Tri-Center, Neola 14
Lynnville-Sully 48, Wayne, Corydon 8
Marion 20, Central Clinton, DeWitt 7
Martensdale-St. Marys 58, Lamoni 44
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 42, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0
Midland, Wyoming 52, Central City 30
Montezuma 61, Melcher-Dallas 8
Monticello 44, Tipton 0
Moravia 70, Twin Cedars, Bussey 6
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 40, Murray 34, OT
Mount Ayr 25, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 6
Mount Pleasant 24, West Burlington/Notre Dame 20
Mount Vernon 33, Center Point-Urbana 14
Nevada 38, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 14
New Hampton 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35
Newell-Fonda 59, Bishop Garrigan 14
Newman Catholic, Mason City 37, Saint Ansgar 21
Newton 35, Saydel 6
North Butler, Greene 41, BCLUW, Conrad 7
North Linn, Troy Mills 47, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0
North Polk, Alleman 42, Grinnell 21
North Scott, Eldridge 20, Cedar Rapids Xavier 8
North Tama, Traer 50, Nashua-Plainfield 22
North Union 44, Lake Mills 12
Northeast, Goose Lake 42, Anamosa 41, OT
Northwood-Kensett 35, West Bend-Mallard 28
Norwalk 28, Dallas Center-Grimes 9
Oelwein 42, Jesup 20
Ogden 48, North Mahaska, New Sharon 12
Oskaloosa 49, Keokuk 7
Pella Christian def. Van Buren, Keosauqua, forfeit
Pleasant Valley 42, Muscatine 10
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 54, Bettendorf 20
Red Oak 31, Shenandoah 13
Regina, Iowa City 34, Mediapolis 0
Riverside, Oakland 24, Sidney 0
Roland-Story, Story City 53, Albia 27
Ruthven-Ayrshire 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 46
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, Sioux City, East 7
Sheldon 28, Okoboji, Milford 16
Sigourney-Keota 42, Pleasantville 0
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 29, Sibley-Ocheyedan 2
Sioux City, North 27, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 10
South Central Calhoun 30, Manson Northwest Webster 22
South Hamilton, Jewell 38, Belmond-Klemme 7
South O'Brien, Paullina 36, Alta-Aurelia 14
South Winneshiek, Calmar 34, Starmont 26
Southeast Valley 44, OA-BCIG 22
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 71, Seymour 0
Southwest Valley 30, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0
Spencer 17, Sioux Center 7
Spirit Lake 52, PAC-LM 9
St. Mary's, Remsen 57, Kingsley-Pierson 26
Stanton 60, Griswold 12
Sumner-Fredericksburg 75, Postville 0
Treynor 63, West Monona 21
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 44, Riceville 8
Underwood 62, East Sac County 13
Unity Christian 35, Cherokee, Washington 21
Urbandale 30, Des Moines, Roosevelt 0
Valley, West Des Moines 35, Waukee 6
Van Meter 77, Panorama, Panora 0
WACO, Wayland 42, Iowa Valley, Marengo 6
Wahlert, Dubuque 24, Union Community, LaPorte City 7
Wapello 35, Pekin 0
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 42, AGWSR, Ackley 0
Waterloo, East 37, Des Moines, North 12
Waukee Northwest 31, Johnston 0
Waukon 48, North Fayette Valley 21
Webster City 36, Mason City 3
West Branch 51, Louisa-Muscatine 6
West Central, Maynard 54, Clarksville 52
West Delaware, Manchester 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 6
West Hancock, Britt 55, West Fork, Sheffield 6
West Liberty 44, Camanche 36
West Lyon, Inwood 21, Central Lyon 14
West Marshall, State Center 36, Chariton 7
West Sioux 35, Emmetsburg 13
Western Christian 31, Ridge View 12
Westwood, Sloan 49, Lawton-Bronson 28
Williamsburg 62, Central Lee, Donnellson 0
Wilton 24, Durant-Bennett 22
Winfield-Mount Union 54, H-L-V, Victor 21
Winterset 60, ADM, Adel 36
Woodbury Central, Moville 41, Akron-Westfield 7
Woodward-Granger 42, Eagle Grove 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
