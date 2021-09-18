Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alcoa def. Pigeon Forge, forfeit
Anderson County 31, South Doyle 28
Bradley Central 28, Knoxville Hardin Valley 0
Chattanooga Christian 47, Notre Dame 3
Cleveland 27, Farragut 24
Dobyns-Bennett 28, West Ridge 14
Dyersburg 48, Bolivar Central 0
Gatlinburg-Pittman 49, Union County 6
Greeneville 63, Volunteer 7
Hampton 48, Happy Valley 0
Harriman 45, Sunbright 0
Huntingdon 54, Houston County 0
Jackson South Side 41, Liberty Magnet 0
Jefferson County 28, Morristown East 12
Kingston 17, Sweetwater 9
Knoxville Central 51, Heritage 0
Knoxville Halls 63, Cocke County 6
Knoxville West 20, Sevier County 19
Maryville 42, Bearden 6
McCallie 44, Knoxville Catholic 7
Meigs County 41, Tellico Plains 0
Morristown West 34, Daniel Boone 28
Murphy, N.C. 63, Cherokee 23
Oak Ridge 36, Lenoir City 0
Oakhaven 36, Manassas 0
Peabody 42, Greenfield 12
Powell 30, Clinton 0
Science Hill 55, William Blount 27
Seymour 42, Sullivan East 7
Silverdale Baptist Academy 33, Boyd Buchanan 29
South Greene 45, Cumberland Gap 6
White House 36, Waverly Central 34
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
