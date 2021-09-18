Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Dirigo 30, Maranacook Community 14
Foxcroft Academy 28, Freeport 12
Leavitt Area 41, Wells 0
Marshwood 48, Gorham 21
Massabesic 58, Deering 14
Mattanawcook Academy 56, Stearns 26
Morse 46, Mount View 14
Mount Desert Island 60, Orono 20
Mountain Valley 46, Boothbay Region 22
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 27, Skowhegan Area 13
Poland Regional/Whittier 27, Belfast Area 13
South Portland 59, Biddeford 34
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 44, Yarmouth 20
Windham 27, Lawrence 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
