Friday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Axtell def. Medicine Valley, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17

Gordon/Rushville def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-20, 25-23, 25-9

Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-7, 25-13, 25-6

South Platte def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-17, 25-20

Gothenburg Harvest Festival=

Aurora def. Minden, 25-23, 26-24

Gothenburg def. Chadron, 25-15, 25-20

Gothenburg def. St. Paul, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13

Gothenburg def. York, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20

Kearney Catholic def. Aurora, 25-18, 25-22

Kearney Catholic def. Minden, 25-18, 25-22

Kearney Catholic def. Ogallala, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19

Minden def. Ogallala, 26-24, 21-25, 26-24

Ogallala def. Aurora, 16-25, 25-18, 25-23

St. Paul def. York, 25-21, 15-25, 25-19

York def. Chadron, 13-25, 25-15, 25-21

LPS Volleyball Classic=

Pool A=

Elkhorn def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-11

Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn, 20-25, 25-21, 25-16

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-6, 25-17

Papillion-LaVista def. Elkhorn, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21

Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-15

Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-21, 25-23

Pool B=

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-7

Elkhorn South def. North Platte, 25-12, 25-11

Lincoln Northeast def. North Platte, 25-17, 25-14

Papillion-LaVista South def. Elkhorn South, 25-21, 25-21

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 25-8

Papillion-LaVista South def. North Platte, 25-13, 25-14

Pool C=

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln East, 25-14, 25-19

Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19

Norris def. Lincoln East, 25-15, 25-17

Norris def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-20, 25-14

Norris def. Omaha Marian, 25-19, 25-19

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln East, 25-21, 25-22

Pool D=

Bellevue West def. Grand Island, 25-20, 25-16

Bellevue West def. Lincoln North Star, 25-17, 25-12

Grand Island def. Lincoln North Star, 25-21, 18-25, 25-19

Gretna def. Bellevue West, 25-21, 25-16

Gretna def. Grand Island, 25-16, 25-23

Gretna def. Lincoln North Star, 25-12, 25-22

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

