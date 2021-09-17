Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Andale 61, Wellington 6

Andover 28, Salina Central 19

Andover Central 35, Goddard-Eisenhower 13

Arkansas City 27, Goddard 21

Ashland 42, Cheylin 32

Atchison 38, KC Wyandotte 16

Atchison County 58, McLouth 0

Attica/Argonia 60, Oxford 8

Axtell 62, Rock Hills 14

BV North 40, BV Southwest 28

BV Northwest 49, Central (St. Joseph), Mo. 6

BV West 38, St. James Academy 6

Basehor-Linwood 26, DeSoto 21

Bennington 52, Moundridge 34

Bishop Miege 23, St. Thomas Aquinas 20

Blue Valley 67, Lee's Summit, Mo. 36

Buhler 18, Winfield 7

Burlingame 57, Hartford 6

Cair Paravel 60, Maranatha Academy 6

Caldwell 36, Norwich 34

Caney Valley 36, Erie 0

Canton-Galva 50, Washington County 0

Central Heights 31, Northern Heights 0

Central Plains 26, Otis-Bison 12

Centralia 36, Jackson Heights 12

Chanute 37, Jefferson West 8

Chaparral 30, Sterling 0

Chapman 56, Abilene 21

Chase County 52, Valley Falls 6

Cheney 34, Garden Plain 7

Cimarron 26, Scott City 20

Circle 42, Augusta 35

Concordia 33, Beloit 14

Conway Springs 50, Elkhart 0

Council Grove 44, West Franklin 20

Cunningham 67, Fowler 18

Derby 44, Wichita Bishop Carroll 36

Dighton 45, St. Francis 0

Dodge City 35, Wichita South 16

El Dorado 51, Labette County 7

Ell-Saline 20, Oakley 14, OT

Eudora 48, Bonner Springs 28

Eureka 44, Bluestem 0

Frankfort 28, Onaga 22

Fredonia 28, Cherryvale 22, 4OT

Galena 42, Riverton 24

Garden City 49, Wichita West 0

Girard 47, Columbus 26

Greeley County 55, Golden Plains 32

Hanover 68, BV Randolph 0

Hays 58, Liberal 14

Hays-TMP-Marian 21, Plainville 0

Hiawatha 55, Riverside 0

Hoisington 46, Halstead 20

Holton 28, Perry-Lecompton 7

Hoxie 52, Triplains-Brewster 20

Humboldt 56, Neodesha 0

Hutchinson Trinity 40, Belle Plaine 0

Independence 28, Fort Scott 0

Inman 86, Salina Sacred Heart 0

Jayhawk Linn 30, Baxter Springs 18

Johnson-Brock, Neb. 38, Doniphan West 20

Junction City 23, Topeka Seaman 16, OT

KC Sumner 32, East (Kansas City), Mo. 0

Kapaun Mount Carmel 34, Wichita Northwest 17

Kingman 61, Marion 0

Kinsley 64, South Haven 14

La Crosse 44, Ness City 32

Lakin 22, Goodland 14

Lansing 17, Shawnee Heights 14

Larned 36, Haven 6

Lawrence 35, SM West 7

Leavenworth 25, KC Piper 23

Lincoln College Prep, Mo. 64, KC Sumner 0

Linn 78, Wetmore 30

Little River 66, Goessel 20

Lyons 28, Nickerson 26

Maize 54, Newton 10

Maize South 28, Hutchinson 14

Manhattan 70, Highland Park 0

Marmaton Valley 66, Chetopa 14

McPherson 34, Great Bend 19

Medicine Lodge 54, Macksville 14

Mill Valley 41, SM East 10

Minneapolis 20, Republic County 6

Minneola 12, South Gray 6

Moscow 67, Burrton 20

Mulvane 32, Clearwater 13

Natoma 67, Weskan 19

Nemaha Central 19, Sabetha 7

Northern Valley 84, Deerfield 18

Norton 40, Russell 0

Olathe North 21, Lawrence Free State 7

Olathe South 34, Gardner-Edgerton 30

Olathe West 56, SM South 13

Olpe 70, Lyndon 12

Osage City 45, Mission Valley 8

Osborne 58, Lakeside 8

Oswego 49, Altoona-Midway 0

Pawnee Heights 72, Rolla 24

Pike Valley 52, Southern Cloud 6

Pleasant Ridge 42, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 28

Prairie View 38, Parsons 14

Pratt 36, Hesston 7

Quinter 54, Oberlin-Decatur 6

Remington 60, Wichita Independent 21

Riley County 22, Silver Lake 14

Rossville 44, St. Mary's 20

SM North 14, Olathe Northwest 7

SM Northwest 51, Olathe East 16

Salina South 36, Wichita Campus 14

Sedan 58, Burden Central 8

Sedgwick 65, Southeast 6

Smith Center 66, Ellinwood 0

Smoky Valley 14, Hillsboro 8

Solomon 64, Rural Vista 0

South Barber 56, Hutchinson Central Christian 6

South Central 50, Kiowa County 0

Southeast Saline 72, Ellsworth 6

Spearville 48, Ingalls 0

Spring Hill 54, Ottawa 7

Sylvan-Lucas 62, Chase 0

Tescott 28, Wilson 20, 2OT

Thunder Ridge 56, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 6

Tonganoxie 17, Paola 13

Topeka Hayden 39, Topeka West 6

Trego 42, Victoria 40

Troy 10, Wabaunsee 6

Udall 60, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 28

Ulysses 28, Colby 22

Uniontown 30, Pleasanton 6

Valley Center 51, Coffeyville 0

Valley Heights 62, Horton 7

Wamego 47, Clay Center 41, OT

Washburn Rural 19, Pittsburg 17

Wellsville 42, Iola 14

West Elk 34, Flinthills 14

Wichita Collegiate 35, Rose Hill 7

Wichita County 62, Hill City 28

Wichita East 58, Southeast 0

Wichita East 58, Wichita Southeast 0

Wichita Trinity 19, Douglass 18

Yates Center 52, St. Paul 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Baldwin vs. Louisburg, ccd.

Clifton-Clyde vs. Wakefield, ccd.

Herington vs. Rural Vista, ccd.

Logan/Palco vs. Lincoln, ccd.

Marysville vs. Rock Creek, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

