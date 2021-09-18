Strikers score as Strasbourg beats Metz 3-0 in French league

Habib Diallo scored twice after strike partner Ludovic Ajorque netted early on as Strasbourg beat Metz 3-0 in the French league on Friday.

Ajorque put the Alsace-based side ahead from the penalty spot in the fifth minute following a foul on midfielder Dimitri Lienard.

Diallo finished well with a low shot in the 25th, thanks to good work from defender Gerzino Nyamsi, and struck again in the 39th when he latched onto Ajorque's excellent lofted pass.

Strasbourg moved up to 10th place ahead of this weekend's games while Metz dropped to 19th and is one of only four teams yet to win.

On Saturday, defending champion Lille looks for only its second win this season when it travels to play fifth-placed Lens, which is unbeaten under coach Franck Haise.

Also, 18th-placed Saint-Etienne faces last-placed Bordeaux with both sides chasing a first win.