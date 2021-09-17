Wheeler, Phillies to face Walker, Mets

Philadelphia Phillies (74-72, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (72-75, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (13-9, 2.86 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 225 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-9, 4.29 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets +125, Phillies -144; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Philadelphia will square off on Friday.

The Mets are 43-31 on their home turf. New York has slugged .391 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .511.

The Phillies are 32-40 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .411 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .625 slugging percentage, including 70 extra-base hits and 33 home runs.

The Phillies won the last meeting 3-0. Zack Wheeler notched his 10th victory and Jean Segura went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Taijuan Walker registered his seventh loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 33 home runs and is slugging .511.

Harper leads the Phillies with 70 extra base hits and 77 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .239 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by six runs

Phillies: 4-6, .264 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Connor Brogdon: (groin), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Travis Jankowski: (foot), Rhys Hoskins: (groin).