Oakland to visit Los Angeles Friday

Oakland Athletics (79-67, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (72-74, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-13, 4.04 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Angels: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -120, Athletics +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Oakland will play on Friday.

The Angels are 38-34 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has hit 178 home runs as a team this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with 44, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Athletics have gone 39-33 away from home. Oakland is slugging .409 as a unit. Matt Olson leads the team with a slugging percentage of .546.

The Athletics won the last meeting 8-3. Daulton Jefferies earned his first victory and Yan Gomes went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Oakland. Reid Detmers took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 44 home runs and has 94 RBIs.

Olson leads the Athletics with 35 home runs and is slugging .546.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .267 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Angels: Austin Warren: (health protocols), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (undisclosed), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jo Adell: (back), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Matt Chapman: (shin), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).