Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Caledonia 42, Nettleton 21

Heidelberg 21, Newton 14

West Jones 38, Wingfield 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

