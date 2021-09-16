Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Eldon Cardinal 28, Central Decatur, Leon 10
Solon 38, Assumption, Davenport 10
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Carli Lloyd scored a career-high five goals and the United States routed Paraguay 9-0 on Thursday in the national team's first game since the Olympics.
