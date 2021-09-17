Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Colo. Springs Christian 46, Rocky Ford 0
Denver North 60, Mitchell 7
Englewood 19, Littleton 14
Fossil Ridge 27, Eaglecrest 23
Lakewood 27, Chaparral 23
Montrose High School 35, Palisade 7
Mountain View 50, Greeley West 27
Pine Creek 45, Discovery Canyon 7
Pomona 26, Legacy 20
Rocky Mountain 41, Northglenn 0
Roosevelt 63, Harrison 0
Rye 30, Center 8
Skyline High School 17, Silver Creek 7
Westminster 20, Far Northeast 16
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments