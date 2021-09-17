Two people arrested in robbery of Blues hockey prospect

Two suspects have been arrested in the robbery of a St. Louis Blues prospect and a woman on the grounds of the Gateway Arch, police said Thursday.

The suspects, who are 19 and 18, were booked on suspicion of first-degree robbery robbery and two counts of armed criminal action, police said.

The name of the Blues hockey prospect has not been released, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Police said a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were on the Arch grounds Monday evening when an armed man took their cellphones, keys, wallet and purse before fleeing. Police said the victims were not hurt.

Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong said at the time the player was in St. Louis for the team's rookie camp.