Court ruling clears Australian swimmer Jack to compete again

Australian swimmer Shayna Jack was cleared Thursday to resume her competitive career after a doping case that forced her to miss the Tokyo Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it rejected appeals by the World Anti-Doping Agency and Sport Integrity Australia, who called for a four-year ban instead of the two years she finished serving in July.

Jack had “on the balance of probabilities, established that she did not intentionally or recklessly consume the prohibited substance,” the court said in a statement.

Jack tested positive for the anabolic agent ligandrol ahead of the 2019 world championships. The 22-year-old swimmer, a four-time medalist in relays at the 2017 worlds, denied doping and blamed a contaminated supplement.

An Australian sports tribunal had recommended a four-year ban before she took the case to a previous CAS process to resolve. That eventual two-year ban was challenged by the two anti-doping bodies.

The freestyle specialist will turn 23 before the next world championships in May in Japan.