Wednesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Andover def. Anoka, 17-25, 26-28, 25-21, 25-20, 15-9
Centennial def. Coon Rapids, 25-11, 25-11, 25-16
Champlin Park def. Blaine, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17
DeLaSalle def. Totino-Grace, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22
Elk River def. Park Center, 25-19, 25-11, 25-22
Osseo def. Spring Lake Park, 13-25, 26-24, 25-15, 12-25, 15-12
Schaeffer Academy def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 15-25, 15-12
St. Agnes def. South St. Paul, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18
Watertown-Mayer def. Annandale, 25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 25-22
