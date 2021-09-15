Ynoa expected to start as Atlanta hosts Colorado

Colorado Rockies (67-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (76-67, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (4-9, 4.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Braves: Huascar Ynoa (4-5, 3.22 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -199, Rockies +171; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies travel to take on the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

The Braves are 37-35 in home games in 2020. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Austin Riley leads the team with a mark of .297.

The Rockies are 22-51 on the road. Colorado has a collective .248 this season, led by Raimel Tapia with an average of .273.

The Rockies won the last meeting 5-4. Jon Gray notched his eighth victory and Brendan Rodgers went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Touki Toussaint registered his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 35 home runs and is slugging .503.

Charlie Blackmon leads the Rockies with 124 hits and is batting .266.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .245 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (elbow), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Sam Hilliard: (elbow), Chris Owings: (thumb).