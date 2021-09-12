Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Central def. Sturgis Brown, 25-12, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14
Brookings def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-4, 25-11, 25-9
Pierre def. Spearfish, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13
Rapid City Christian def. Custer, 25-9, 25-10, 25-11
Watertown def. Rapid City Central, 25-17, 25-15, 25-17
Wolsey Wessington Tournament=
Pool A=
Mitchell Christian def. Marty Indian, 22-25, 27-25, 25-22
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Mitchell Christian, 25-19, 25-14
Wolsey-Wessington def. Mitchell Christian, 25-8, 25-7
Pool B=
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Leola/Frederick, 25-14, 25-9
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments