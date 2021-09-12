Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Andover def. Heron Lake-Okabena

Annandale def. St. Cloud Cathedral

Austin def. Mankato Loyola

Avail Academy def. Minneapolis South

Big Lake def. Maranatha Christian

Bloomington Jefferson def. Hutchinson

Champlin Park def. Canby

Eastview def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-14, 25-22

Foley def. Albany

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

LeSueur-Henderson def. Fergus Falls

Legacy Christian def. St. Louis Park

Pipestone def. Wadena-Deer Creek

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Elk River

Waconia def. Owatonna

Wayzata def. Minneota

Apple Valley Aerie Challenge=

Fillmore Central def. Apple Valley, 16-25, 29-27, 15-10

11th Place=

Caledonia def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-14, 25-13

13th Place=

Avail Academy def. Virginia, 25-22, 25-17

14th Place=

Avail Academy def. Hastings, 25-22, 25-21

15th Place=

Virginia def. Hastings, 25-12, 25-1

Championship=

Stewartville def. Concordia Academy, 25-15, 25-18

Fifth Place=

Mounds View def. Fillmore Central, 25-23, 25-23

Ninth Place=

Edina def. Park (Cottage Grove), 16-25, 27-25, 15-13

Semifinal=

Concordia Academy def. Faribault, 25-19, 25-15

Edina def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 22-25, 25-14, 15-11

Mounds View def. Centennial, 25-17, 19-25, 15-13

Park (Cottage Grove) def. Caledonia, 25-21, 25-17

Stewartville def. New Prague, 25-15, 25-15

Seventh Place=

Centennial def. Apple Valley, 25-20, 25-13

Third Place=

New Prague def. Faribault, 25-23, 22-25, 16-14

Becker Tournament=

Pool B=

Benson def. PACT Charter

Greenway Tournament=

Cherry def. Bigfork, 25-17, 25-13

Cherry def. Northeast Range, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13

Ely def. Hill City, 25-23, 25-15

Greenway def. International Falls, 25-12, 25-12

Greenway def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-7, 25-13

International Falls def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-11, 7-15

Mesabi East def. Ely, 25-22, 13-25, 15-6

Mesabi East def. Hill City, 25-18, 25-15

Northeast Range def. Bigfork, 25-11, 25-16

Second Round=

Ely def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-17, 25-22

Ely def. Northeast Range, 25-19, 25-11

Greenway def. Cherry, 25-15, 25-23

Greenway def. Mesabi East, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13

Hill City def. Bigfork, 25-22, 25-14

Hill City def. International Falls, 25-20, 25-1

International Falls def. Bigfork, 25-13, 25-15

Mesabi East def. Cherry, 25-18, 25-21

Moose Lake/Willow River def. Northeast Range, 25-23, 25-21

Hayfield Tournament=

Blue Pool=

Alden-Conger def. Dover-Eyota, 25-20, 26-24

Alden-Conger def. Hayfield, 25-16, 25-23

Alden-Conger def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-14, 25-9

Dover-Eyota def. Hayfield, 26-24, 14-25, 15-13

Hayfield def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-15, 25-11

LeRoy-Ostrander def. Dover-Eyota, 25-23, 25-17

Championship=

Goodhue def. Alden-Conger

Fifth Place=

Blooming Prairie def. LeRoy-Ostrander

Gold Pool=

Blooming Prairie def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-21, 25-13

Goodhue def. Blooming Prairie, 25-18, 25-15

Goodhue def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-12, 25-19

Goodhue def. Pine Island, 25-15

Pine Island def. Blooming Prairie, 25-21, 23-25, 15-7

Pine Island def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-10, 25-10

Seventh Place=

Dover-Eyota def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli

Third Place=

Pine Island def. Hayfield

Irondale Tournament=

3rd Place=

St. Croix Prep def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-15, 29-27

5th Place=

Park Center def. Fridley, 25-19, 25-20

7th Place=

Duluth Denfeld def. Columbia Heights, 25-11, 8-25, 15-5

Championship=

Irondale def. St. Paul Central, 25-16, 25-16

Pool A=

Fridley def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-20, 25-23

St. Croix Prep def. Duluth Denfeld, 20-25, 25-14, 15-5

St. Croix Prep def. Fridley, 25-10, 25-22

St. Paul Central def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-17, 25-20

St. Paul Central def. Fridley, 25-14, 25-12

St. Paul Central def. St. Croix Prep, 25-12, 25-20

Pool B=

Irondale def. Columbia Heights, 25-11, 25-7

Irondale def. Park Center, 25-17, 25-18

Irondale def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-14, 25-17

Park Center def. Columbia Heights, 25-11, 25-22

St. Paul Como Park def. Columbia Heights, 25-11, 25-14

St. Paul Como Park def. Park Center, 25-22, 25-21

Luverne Invitational=

White Pool=

Adrian def. Edgerton

Windom def. Adrian

Windom def. Edgerton

Montevideo Invite=

Championship=

Paynesville def. Montevideo, 25-21, 25-17

Pool A=

Lakeview def. Ashby

Montevideo def. Ashby, 25-12, 25-20

Montevideo def. Lakeview

Wabasso def. Lakeview

Pool B=

Paynesville def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 25-23, 25-16

Paynesville def. Renville County West

Mound Westonka Tournament=

Pool A=

United Christian def. Mound Westonka

Pool B=

Rockford def. Robbinsdale Cooper

Sartell-St. Stephen def. Rockford

Pool C=

Rogers def. DeLaSalle

Rogers def. Orono

North St. Paul=

Pool B=

Cannon Falls def. New Life Academy

Woodbury def. Tartan

Pelican Rapids Tournament=

Battle Lake def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-20, 24-26

Battle Lake def. Lake Park-Audubon, 24-26, 25-21

Breckenridge def. Battle Lake, 25-8, 25-19

Breckenridge def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-17, 11-25

Breckenridge def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-17, 25-17

Breckenridge def. Pelican Rapids, 25-17, 25-7

Breckenridge def. Rothsay, 25-11, 25-11

Hillcrest Lutheran def. Rothsay, 25-15, 25-12

Lake Park-Audubon def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-17, 25-11

Lake Park-Audubon def. Pelican Rapids, 25-23, 19-25

Lake Park-Audubon def. Rothsay, 25-20, 25-18

Pelican Rapids def. Battle Lake, 25-19, 21-25

Pelican Rapids def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-23, 25-23

Pelican Rapids def. Rothsay, 25-14, 25-21

Rothsay def. Battle Lake, 17-25, 28-26

Sauk Rapids Tournament=

Monticello def. Little Falls

Royalton def. Holdingford

Sauk Centre def. Holdingford, 25-14, 25-17

Sauk Centre def. Monticello, 25-20, 25-21

Sauk Centre def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-19, 25-11

Championship=

Sauk Centre def. Brainerd, 25-13, 25-16

Shakopee Invitational=

Pool 1=

Eagan def. Chanhassen

Pool 2=

East Ridge def. Bethlehem Academy

Pool 3=

Kasson-Mantorville def. Mankato West

Sleepy Eye Invitational=

Pool B=

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial

Southwest MN Challenge=

Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 25-23, 19-25, 15-9

Lakeville South def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 26-24, 25-16

Northfield def. Benilde-St. Margaret's

Prior Lake def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 25-18, 25-17

St. Peter Tournament=

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Nicollet

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Blue Earth Area

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. St. Peter

St. Peter def. Nicollet

WEM Invitational=

Championship Bracket=

Final=

Nova Classical Academy def. Minnetonka, 25-22, 25-23

Semifinal=

Minnetonka def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-20, 25-20

Nova Classical Academy def. Cleveland, 25-18, 25-18

Consolation Bracket=

Final=

Tri-City United def. Grand Meadow, 26-24, 25-21

Semifinal=

Grand Meadow def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-23, 25-15

Tri-City United def. St. Clair, 25-17, 25-19

Pool A=

Nova Classical Academy def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-18, 25-20

Nova Classical Academy def. St. Clair, 25-10, 25-11

Nova Classical Academy def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-7, 25-18

St. Clair def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-15, 12-25, 16-14

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-17, 25-19

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. St. Clair, 21-25, 25-13, 15-10

Pool B=

Cleveland def. Grand Meadow, 25-17, 25-12

Cleveland def. Tri-City United, 25-10, 25-22

Grand Meadow def. Tri-City United, 25-20, 29-31, 15-12

Minnetonka def. Cleveland, 25-27, 26-24, 15-13

Minnetonka def. Grand Meadow, 25-11, 25-12

Minnetonka def. Tri-City United, 25-15, 25-14

Wheaton-Herman-Norcross Tournament=

West Central def. Lac qui Parle Valley

West Central def. Mahnomen/Waubun

West Central def. Park Christian

West Central def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 12, 2021 6:10 PM

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 12, 2021 6:10 PM

Sports

Lions put Decker on IR; top OL to miss at least 3 games

September 12, 2021 6:10 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service