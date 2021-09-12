Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Andover def. Heron Lake-Okabena
Annandale def. St. Cloud Cathedral
Austin def. Mankato Loyola
Avail Academy def. Minneapolis South
Big Lake def. Maranatha Christian
Bloomington Jefferson def. Hutchinson
Champlin Park def. Canby
Eastview def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-14, 25-22
Foley def. Albany
LeSueur-Henderson def. Fergus Falls
Legacy Christian def. St. Louis Park
Pipestone def. Wadena-Deer Creek
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Elk River
Waconia def. Owatonna
Wayzata def. Minneota
Apple Valley Aerie Challenge=
Fillmore Central def. Apple Valley, 16-25, 29-27, 15-10
11th Place=
Caledonia def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-14, 25-13
13th Place=
Avail Academy def. Virginia, 25-22, 25-17
14th Place=
Avail Academy def. Hastings, 25-22, 25-21
15th Place=
Virginia def. Hastings, 25-12, 25-1
Championship=
Stewartville def. Concordia Academy, 25-15, 25-18
Fifth Place=
Mounds View def. Fillmore Central, 25-23, 25-23
Ninth Place=
Edina def. Park (Cottage Grove), 16-25, 27-25, 15-13
Semifinal=
Concordia Academy def. Faribault, 25-19, 25-15
Edina def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 22-25, 25-14, 15-11
Mounds View def. Centennial, 25-17, 19-25, 15-13
Park (Cottage Grove) def. Caledonia, 25-21, 25-17
Stewartville def. New Prague, 25-15, 25-15
Seventh Place=
Centennial def. Apple Valley, 25-20, 25-13
Third Place=
New Prague def. Faribault, 25-23, 22-25, 16-14
Becker Tournament=
Pool B=
Benson def. PACT Charter
Greenway Tournament=
Cherry def. Bigfork, 25-17, 25-13
Cherry def. Northeast Range, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13
Ely def. Hill City, 25-23, 25-15
Greenway def. International Falls, 25-12, 25-12
Greenway def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-7, 25-13
International Falls def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-11, 7-15
Mesabi East def. Ely, 25-22, 13-25, 15-6
Mesabi East def. Hill City, 25-18, 25-15
Northeast Range def. Bigfork, 25-11, 25-16
Second Round=
Ely def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-17, 25-22
Ely def. Northeast Range, 25-19, 25-11
Greenway def. Cherry, 25-15, 25-23
Greenway def. Mesabi East, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13
Hill City def. Bigfork, 25-22, 25-14
Hill City def. International Falls, 25-20, 25-1
International Falls def. Bigfork, 25-13, 25-15
Mesabi East def. Cherry, 25-18, 25-21
Moose Lake/Willow River def. Northeast Range, 25-23, 25-21
Hayfield Tournament=
Blue Pool=
Alden-Conger def. Dover-Eyota, 25-20, 26-24
Alden-Conger def. Hayfield, 25-16, 25-23
Alden-Conger def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-14, 25-9
Dover-Eyota def. Hayfield, 26-24, 14-25, 15-13
Hayfield def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-15, 25-11
LeRoy-Ostrander def. Dover-Eyota, 25-23, 25-17
Championship=
Goodhue def. Alden-Conger
Fifth Place=
Blooming Prairie def. LeRoy-Ostrander
Gold Pool=
Blooming Prairie def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-21, 25-13
Goodhue def. Blooming Prairie, 25-18, 25-15
Goodhue def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-12, 25-19
Goodhue def. Pine Island, 25-15
Pine Island def. Blooming Prairie, 25-21, 23-25, 15-7
Pine Island def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-10, 25-10
Seventh Place=
Dover-Eyota def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli
Third Place=
Pine Island def. Hayfield
Irondale Tournament=
3rd Place=
St. Croix Prep def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-15, 29-27
5th Place=
Park Center def. Fridley, 25-19, 25-20
7th Place=
Duluth Denfeld def. Columbia Heights, 25-11, 8-25, 15-5
Championship=
Irondale def. St. Paul Central, 25-16, 25-16
Pool A=
Fridley def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-20, 25-23
St. Croix Prep def. Duluth Denfeld, 20-25, 25-14, 15-5
St. Croix Prep def. Fridley, 25-10, 25-22
St. Paul Central def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-17, 25-20
St. Paul Central def. Fridley, 25-14, 25-12
St. Paul Central def. St. Croix Prep, 25-12, 25-20
Pool B=
Irondale def. Columbia Heights, 25-11, 25-7
Irondale def. Park Center, 25-17, 25-18
Irondale def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-14, 25-17
Park Center def. Columbia Heights, 25-11, 25-22
St. Paul Como Park def. Columbia Heights, 25-11, 25-14
St. Paul Como Park def. Park Center, 25-22, 25-21
Luverne Invitational=
White Pool=
Adrian def. Edgerton
Windom def. Adrian
Windom def. Edgerton
Montevideo Invite=
Championship=
Paynesville def. Montevideo, 25-21, 25-17
Pool A=
Lakeview def. Ashby
Montevideo def. Ashby, 25-12, 25-20
Montevideo def. Lakeview
Wabasso def. Lakeview
Pool B=
Paynesville def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 25-23, 25-16
Paynesville def. Renville County West
Mound Westonka Tournament=
Pool A=
United Christian def. Mound Westonka
Pool B=
Rockford def. Robbinsdale Cooper
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Rockford
Pool C=
Rogers def. DeLaSalle
Rogers def. Orono
North St. Paul=
Pool B=
Cannon Falls def. New Life Academy
Woodbury def. Tartan
Pelican Rapids Tournament=
Battle Lake def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-20, 24-26
Battle Lake def. Lake Park-Audubon, 24-26, 25-21
Breckenridge def. Battle Lake, 25-8, 25-19
Breckenridge def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-17, 11-25
Breckenridge def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-17, 25-17
Breckenridge def. Pelican Rapids, 25-17, 25-7
Breckenridge def. Rothsay, 25-11, 25-11
Hillcrest Lutheran def. Rothsay, 25-15, 25-12
Lake Park-Audubon def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-17, 25-11
Lake Park-Audubon def. Pelican Rapids, 25-23, 19-25
Lake Park-Audubon def. Rothsay, 25-20, 25-18
Pelican Rapids def. Battle Lake, 25-19, 21-25
Pelican Rapids def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-23, 25-23
Pelican Rapids def. Rothsay, 25-14, 25-21
Rothsay def. Battle Lake, 17-25, 28-26
Sauk Rapids Tournament=
Monticello def. Little Falls
Royalton def. Holdingford
Sauk Centre def. Holdingford, 25-14, 25-17
Sauk Centre def. Monticello, 25-20, 25-21
Sauk Centre def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-19, 25-11
Championship=
Sauk Centre def. Brainerd, 25-13, 25-16
Shakopee Invitational=
Pool 1=
Eagan def. Chanhassen
Pool 2=
East Ridge def. Bethlehem Academy
Pool 3=
Kasson-Mantorville def. Mankato West
Sleepy Eye Invitational=
Pool B=
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial
Southwest MN Challenge=
Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 25-23, 19-25, 15-9
Lakeville South def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 26-24, 25-16
Northfield def. Benilde-St. Margaret's
Prior Lake def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 25-18, 25-17
St. Peter Tournament=
Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted
Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Nicollet
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Blue Earth Area
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. St. Peter
St. Peter def. Nicollet
WEM Invitational=
Championship Bracket=
Final=
Nova Classical Academy def. Minnetonka, 25-22, 25-23
Semifinal=
Minnetonka def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-20, 25-20
Nova Classical Academy def. Cleveland, 25-18, 25-18
Consolation Bracket=
Final=
Tri-City United def. Grand Meadow, 26-24, 25-21
Semifinal=
Grand Meadow def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-23, 25-15
Tri-City United def. St. Clair, 25-17, 25-19
Pool A=
Nova Classical Academy def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-18, 25-20
Nova Classical Academy def. St. Clair, 25-10, 25-11
Nova Classical Academy def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-7, 25-18
St. Clair def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-15, 12-25, 16-14
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-17, 25-19
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. St. Clair, 21-25, 25-13, 15-10
Pool B=
Cleveland def. Grand Meadow, 25-17, 25-12
Cleveland def. Tri-City United, 25-10, 25-22
Grand Meadow def. Tri-City United, 25-20, 29-31, 15-12
Minnetonka def. Cleveland, 25-27, 26-24, 15-13
Minnetonka def. Grand Meadow, 25-11, 25-12
Minnetonka def. Tri-City United, 25-15, 25-14
Wheaton-Herman-Norcross Tournament=
West Central def. Lac qui Parle Valley
West Central def. Mahnomen/Waubun
West Central def. Park Christian
West Central def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
