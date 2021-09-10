Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop Ryan 36, South Prairie 6

Bottineau 48, Benson County 0

Bowman County 26, Killdeer 13

Cavalier 54, Hatton-Northwood 0

Des Lacs-Burlington 22, Rugby 6

Dickinson 35, Fargo North 21

Fargo Davies 27, Bismarck Legacy 7

Hillsboro/Central Valley 42, Northern Cass 0

Jamestown 20, Bismarck St. Mary's 7

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

May-Port CG 44, Griggs/Midkota 12

Napoleon/G-S 56, Central McLean 18

Ray/Powers Lake 54, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 16

Surrey 30, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 7:13 PM

College Sports

Mike Bianchi: UCF joining the Big 12 is a result of a lot of people who invested a lot of blood, sweat and tears

September 10, 2021 7:10 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 7:11 PM

Sports

Yorkshire says former player was victim of racial harassment

September 10, 2021 7:09 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 7:09 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service