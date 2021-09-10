Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Antlers 30, Coalgate 7
Ardmore 42, Shawnee 14
Arkoma 52, Bowlegs 0
Balko 62, Tyrone 30
Barnsdall 54, Copan 8
Berryhill 35, Cascia Hall 7
Bethel 41, McLoud 34
Blanchard 35, Elgin 7
Bluejacket 52, Chetopa, Kan. 0
Bristow 36, Chandler 26
Burns Flat-Dill City 42, Cordell 6
Caddo 26, Weleetka 14
Caney Valley 22, Kellyville 12
Canton 57, Beaver 8
Cashion 48, Minco 6
Chouteau-Mazie 23, Wyandotte 14
Claremore Christian 54, Porum 8
Cleveland 34, Mannford 21
Colcord 63, Afton 13
Collinsville 43, Skiatook 7
Comanche 35, Healdton 14
Commerce 40, Chelsea 12
Community Christian 31, OKC Patriots 0
Coweta 42, Frontenac, Kan. 6
Crescent 21, Apache 6
Cushing 48, Perkins-Tryon 14
Dallas Jesuit, Texas 36, Choctaw 29
Davenport 50, Wetumka 8
Deer Creek 35, Yukon 14
Del City 52, Carl Albert 20
Dibble 31, Little Axe 6
Drumright 54, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 40
Edmond Santa Fe 35, Edmond North 7
Eisenhower 48, Altus 13
Elk City 62, Guymon 8
Empire 50, Temple 0
Fairland 40, Liberty 0
Fairview 26, Alva 19
Fort Gibson 52, Catoosa 21
Frederick 55, Hobart 13
Glenpool 27, Durant 17
Gore 48, Mounds 16
Grove 44, Jay 6
Guthrie 41, Duncan 7
Hackett, Ark. 46, Panama 18
Harrah 35, Bridge Creek 0
Hartshorne 14, Morris 12
Haskell 40, Porter Consolidated 0
Heritage Hall 39, Clinton 24
Hilldale 45, Checotah 0
Hinton 14, Mangum 13
Jenks 22, Union 0
Jones 50, Luther 12
Kansas 42, Ketchum 0
Keota 40, Prue 0
Keys (Park Hill) 48, Wilburton 29
Kiefer 16, Morrison 14
Kingston 27, Hugo 6
Laverne 58, Waurika 18
Lincoln Christian 49, Vian 13
Madill 51, Marietta 0
Marlow 58, Anadarko 6
McAlester 42, Ada 14
McGuinness 49, Bishop Kelley 6
Midwest City 14, Noble 12
NOAH 48, Oklahoma Union 28
OKC Southeast 39, OKC Classen Adv. 34
Oaks 46, Watts 0
Okemah 40, Pawnee 30
Oklahoma Christian School 9, Crossings Christian School 0
Okmulgee 42, Wewoka 18
Oologah 30, Claremore 24
Opelika, Ala. 21, Eufaula 0
Owasso 42, Broken Arrow 3
Paoli 22, Bray-Doyle 12
Pauls Valley 61, Tishomingo 14
Perry 13, Tonkawa 12
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 46, Cherokee 0
Plainview 42, Cache 28
Pocola 47, Central Sallisaw 20
Ponca City 37, McLain/TSST 0
Poteau 35, Alma, Ark. 12
Prague 68, Stroud 22
Pryor 35, Gravette, Ark. 14
Purcell 32, Meeker 18
Putnam City 55, Putnam West 12
Putnam North 26, Piedmont 10
Quinton 50, Gans 0
Regent Prep 45, Southwest Covenant 0
Ringling 76, Dickson 12
Riverton, Kan. 32, Quapaw 20
Rogers, Ark. 56, Muskogee 12
Sapulpa 34, Bartlesville 14
Savanna 26, Canadian 6
Sayre 28, Carnegie 14
Seiling 46, Okeene 0
Seminole 35, Tecumseh 7
Shattuck 44, Destiny Christian 14
Snyder 52, Grandfield 0
Spiro 38, Sequoyah Tahlequah 14
Star Spencer 56, Western Heights 0
Stigler 41, Blackwell 0
Stillwater 32, Mustang 28
Stratford 35, Allen 32
Strother 56, Wellston 8
Sulphur 27, Davis 14
Summit Christian 53, Foyil 8
Texhoma 19, Southwestern Hts., Kan. 6
Timberlake 54, Waukomis 6
Tipton 68, Corn Bible Academy 0
Tulsa Edison 35, Memorial 0
Turpin 38, Boise City 16
Tuttle 35, Newcastle 7
Valliant 44, Heavener 35
Velma-Alma 48, Maysville 0
Verdigris 56, Miami 0
Vinita 42, Nowata 0
Wagoner 21, Tahlequah 7
Warner 28, Henryetta 7
Washington 55, Lindsay 12
Watonga 54, Rush Springs 6
Wayne 46, Lexington 6
Westmoore 35, Southmoore 14
Westville 28, Foreman, Ark. 16
Wilson 64, Thackerville 8
Woodland 40, Newkirk 0
Woodward 17, Bethany 12
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
