Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Air Academy 53, Palmer 0

Alamosa 42, La Junta 6

Banning Lewis Prep 41, Del Norte 6

Basalt 37, Faith Christian 0

Briggsdale 79, Weldon Valley 26

Buena Vista 35, Bennett 7

Caliche 24, Rangely 18

Cedaredge 20, Coal Ridge 0

Cheraw 46, Walsh 12

Cherokee Trail 28, Far Northeast 14

Cheyenne Mountain 48, Sierra 0

Cheyenne Wells 69, Kit Carson 6

Columbine 21, Faith Lutheran, Nev. 11

D'Evelyn 28, Englewood 26

Dakota Ridge 49, Thomas Jefferson 7

Douglas County 48, Prairie View 19

Dove Creek 56, Dolores 8

Eads 52, Greeley County, Kan. 46

Eaton 31, Elizabeth 7

Erie 39, Bear Creek 21

FMHS 47, Grand Junction 7

Fairview 17, Grand Junction Central 0

Falcon 28, Brighton 19

Flatirons Academy 46, Jefferson 7

George Washington 68, Alameda 0

Glenwood Springs 35, Conifer 27

Golden 33, Skyline High School 21

Granada 62, Idalia 14

Grandview 28, Overland 0

Highlands Ranch 31, Heritage 7

Holyoke 27, Bridgeport, Neb. 20

Ignacio 40, Trinidad 6

Kent Denver 20, Manual 6

Lakewood 34, Rocky Mountain 28

Legacy 35, Denver East 6

Limon 20, Strasburg 0

Lutheran 61, Battle Mountain 0

Manitou Springs 10, Salida 6

Meeker 40, Roaring Fork 0

Moffat County 42, Rawlins, Wyo. 7

Monarch 56, Hinkley 0

Montrose High School 39, Durango 7

Mountain Range 32, Gateway 14

Mountain Valley 37, Cotopaxi 25

Mountain View 23, Greeley Central 9

North Fork 21, Monte Vista 0

Northridge 21, Greeley West 7

Palisade 28, Delta 10

Palmer Ridge 49, Lewis-Palmer 0

Peetz 55, Pawnee 2

Peyton 14, Center 8

Pikes Peak 45, Front Range Christian School 26

Pomona 44, Doherty 14

Ponderosa 37, Chaparral 21

Pueblo East 21, Mesa Ridge 18

Pueblo West 35, Adams City 16

Rampart 55, Liberty 0

Regis Jesuit 35, J.K. Mullen 21

Rock Canyon 48, Northglenn 6

Rye 15, Rocky Ford 6

Sanford 74, Simla 50

Sierra Grande 80, La Veta 6

Soroco 66, South Park 6

Steamboat Springs 21, Middle Park 7

Summit 37, Aspen 20

The Classical Academy 49, Harrison 0

ThunderRidge 29, Eaglecrest 0

University 42, Valley 6

Windsor 56, Longmont 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burlington vs. Goodland, Kan., ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 11, 2021 11:40 AM

