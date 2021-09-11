Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Archmere Academy 40, Tatnall 0
Caravel Academy 35, Glasgow 0
Delaware Military Academy 42, Bonner-Prendergast, Pa. 14
Dover 19, Hodgson Vo-Tech 6
John Dickinson 22, Renaissance Academy, Pa. 20, OT
Lake Forest 33, Mt. Pleasant 0
Laurel 35, Brandywine 18
Salesianum 42, Sussex Central 13
Smyrna 56, Arundel, Md. 6
St. Andrew's 27, Severn, Md. 7
Stephen Decatur, Md. 48, Indian River 15
Woodbridge 35, Cape Henlopen 21
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
