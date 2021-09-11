Sports

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archmere Academy 40, Tatnall 0

Caravel Academy 35, Glasgow 0

Delaware Military Academy 42, Bonner-Prendergast, Pa. 14

Dover 19, Hodgson Vo-Tech 6

John Dickinson 22, Renaissance Academy, Pa. 20, OT

Lake Forest 33, Mt. Pleasant 0

Laurel 35, Brandywine 18

Salesianum 42, Sussex Central 13

Smyrna 56, Arundel, Md. 6

St. Andrew's 27, Severn, Md. 7

Stephen Decatur, Md. 48, Indian River 15

Woodbridge 35, Cape Henlopen 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

