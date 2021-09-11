Sports

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Fair Haven Union 39, North Country Union 14

Hartford 20, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

