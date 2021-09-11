Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Fair Haven Union 39, North Country Union 14
Hartford 20, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Tottenham has become the final team to lose its perfect record in the Premier League by losing 3-0 at Crystal Palace after new signing Odsonne Edouard scored twice to add to a penalty by Wilfried Zaha.
