Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Allatoona 51, South Cobb 9
Appling County 24, Tift County 7
Banks County 26, Lumpkin County 16
Benedictine Military 48, North Oconee 17
Bethlehem Christian Academy 28, Augusta Prep 27
Bowdon 36, Heritage School 7
Brentwood 38, Edmund Burke 14
Buford 44, Charlotte Myers Park, N.C. 17
Calhoun 56, Ridgeland 7
Calvary Day 28, North Cobb Christian 0
Cambridge 35, Forsyth Central 0
Campbell 21, Woodstock 7
Carver-Columbus 38, Kendrick 0
Cass 20, Temple 7
Cedartown 35, New Manchester 7
Charlton County 22, McIntosh County Academy 8
Coffee 46, Salem 0
Columbia 21, Pace Academy 14
Creekview 21, Cherokee 14
Darlington 20, Heard County 7
Dawson County 52, Northview 7
Elbert County 27, Commerce 14
Evans 26, Richmond Academy 18
Fitzgerald 15, Dodge County 6
Gainesville 42, Flowery Branch 35
George Walton 24, Crawford County 19
Gilmer 41, East Jackson 34
Grovetown 34, Greenbrier 16
Habersham Central 21, White County 12
Haralson County 43, Model 0
Hebron Christian Academy 43, Mt. Pisgah Christian 22
Houston County 24, Statesboro 20
Irwin County 63, Wilkinson County 0
Islands 35, Savannah 0
Jackson County 20, Franklin County 19
Jefferson 41, Mountain View 14
John Milledge 40, Savannah Christian Prep 0
Jones County 38, Union Grove 22
Kennesaw Mountain 47, Sprayberry 3
LaFayette 39, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
LaGrange 41, Columbus 13
Lakeview Academy 31, Walker 20
Lee County 24, Lowndes 21
Marist 37, Hampton 0
McEachern 42, Hillgrove 14
Metter 40, Savannah Country Day 10
Morgan County 34, Monticello 6
Norcross 7, South Gwinnett 0
North Cobb 43, Alpharetta 7
North Gwinnett 30, Lovejoy 0
North Springs 13, Woodland Cartersville 9
Parkview 26, Loganville 3
Perry 34, Veterans 14
Pinewood Christian 52, Southland 19
Pope 28, Lassiter 7
Porter-Gaud, S.C. 49, Bethesda Academy 0
Prince Avenue Christian 49, Holy Innocents' 0
Schley County 55, Taylor County 0
South Forsyth 30, Central Gwinnett 7
South Paulding 52, Chapel Hill 20
Stockbridge 36, Locust Grove 0
Strom Thurmond, S.C. 21, T.W. Josey 12
Telfair County 50, Hawkinsville 16
Thomas Jefferson 48, Glascock County 8
Tiftarea 29, Frederica 7
Turner County 41, Seminole County 6
Upson-Lee 40, McIntosh 14
Villa Rica 27, Northgate 0
Warner Robins 49, Northside-Warner Robins 7
Washington 54, McNair 6
Washington County 22, Swainsboro 21
Wayne County 20, South Effingham 7
Whitewater 28, Central-Carrollton 7
Wilcox County 28, Johnson County 13
Worth County 42, Rutland 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dade County vs. Trion, ccd.
Lanier vs. Denmark, ccd.
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro vs. Mundy's Mill, ccd.
Pataula Charter vs. ACE Charter, ccd.
Pebblebrook vs. Miller Grove, ccd.
Rabun County vs. Walhalla, S.C., ccd.
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee vs. Asheville Reynolds, N.C., ccd.
West Laurens vs. Bradwell Institute, ccd.
Wheeler vs. Osborne, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
