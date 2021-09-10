Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Allatoona 51, South Cobb 9

Appling County 24, Tift County 7

Banks County 26, Lumpkin County 16

Benedictine Military 48, North Oconee 17

Bethlehem Christian Academy 28, Augusta Prep 27

Bowdon 36, Heritage School 7

Brentwood 38, Edmund Burke 14

Buford 44, Charlotte Myers Park, N.C. 17

Calhoun 56, Ridgeland 7

Calvary Day 28, North Cobb Christian 0

Cambridge 35, Forsyth Central 0

Campbell 21, Woodstock 7

Carver-Columbus 38, Kendrick 0

Cass 20, Temple 7

Cedartown 35, New Manchester 7

Charlton County 22, McIntosh County Academy 8

Coffee 46, Salem 0

Columbia 21, Pace Academy 14

Creekview 21, Cherokee 14

Darlington 20, Heard County 7

Dawson County 52, Northview 7

Elbert County 27, Commerce 14

Evans 26, Richmond Academy 18

Fitzgerald 15, Dodge County 6

Gainesville 42, Flowery Branch 35

George Walton 24, Crawford County 19

Gilmer 41, East Jackson 34

Grovetown 34, Greenbrier 16

Habersham Central 21, White County 12

Haralson County 43, Model 0

Hebron Christian Academy 43, Mt. Pisgah Christian 22

Houston County 24, Statesboro 20

Irwin County 63, Wilkinson County 0

Islands 35, Savannah 0

Jackson County 20, Franklin County 19

Jefferson 41, Mountain View 14

John Milledge 40, Savannah Christian Prep 0

Jones County 38, Union Grove 22

Kennesaw Mountain 47, Sprayberry 3

LaFayette 39, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

LaGrange 41, Columbus 13

Lakeview Academy 31, Walker 20

Lee County 24, Lowndes 21

Marist 37, Hampton 0

McEachern 42, Hillgrove 14

Metter 40, Savannah Country Day 10

Morgan County 34, Monticello 6

Norcross 7, South Gwinnett 0

North Cobb 43, Alpharetta 7

North Gwinnett 30, Lovejoy 0

North Springs 13, Woodland Cartersville 9

Parkview 26, Loganville 3

Perry 34, Veterans 14

Pinewood Christian 52, Southland 19

Pope 28, Lassiter 7

Porter-Gaud, S.C. 49, Bethesda Academy 0

Prince Avenue Christian 49, Holy Innocents' 0

Schley County 55, Taylor County 0

South Forsyth 30, Central Gwinnett 7

South Paulding 52, Chapel Hill 20

Stockbridge 36, Locust Grove 0

Strom Thurmond, S.C. 21, T.W. Josey 12

Telfair County 50, Hawkinsville 16

Thomas Jefferson 48, Glascock County 8

Tiftarea 29, Frederica 7

Turner County 41, Seminole County 6

Upson-Lee 40, McIntosh 14

Villa Rica 27, Northgate 0

Warner Robins 49, Northside-Warner Robins 7

Washington 54, McNair 6

Washington County 22, Swainsboro 21

Wayne County 20, South Effingham 7

Whitewater 28, Central-Carrollton 7

Wilcox County 28, Johnson County 13

Worth County 42, Rutland 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dade County vs. Trion, ccd.

Lanier vs. Denmark, ccd.

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro vs. Mundy's Mill, ccd.

Pataula Charter vs. ACE Charter, ccd.

Pebblebrook vs. Miller Grove, ccd.

Rabun County vs. Walhalla, S.C., ccd.

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee vs. Asheville Reynolds, N.C., ccd.

West Laurens vs. Bradwell Institute, ccd.

Wheeler vs. Osborne, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

