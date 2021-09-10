Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Andrew Jackson 16, Fletcher 9
Apopka 28, Dr. Phillips 14
Archbishop Carroll 35, Palmer Trinity 28
Atlantic Coast 39, Sandalwood 21
Aucilla Christian 32, St. Francis 6
Baker 49, Rocky Bayou Christian 13
Baker County 26, Ponte Vedra 7
Baldwin 18, Westside 14
Barron Collier 47, Island Coast 0
Benjamin 17, Cardinal Newman 7
Berkeley Prep 36, Robinson 0
Bishop Kenny 60, Stanton College Prep 0
Bolles School 32, St. Augustine 27
Bonita Springs 17, Cape Coral 14
Braden River 48, Lakewood Ranch 16
Bradford 24, Clay 13
Branford 40, Bell 0
Calvary Christian-Clearwater 29, Carrollwood Day 13
Cardinal Gibbons 37, Stranahan 8
Cardinal Mooney 32, North Port 8
Central Florida Christian 51, Trinity Prep 3
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 33, Christopher Columbus Catholic 17
Chiefland 32, West Oaks 26
Clearwater Academy 44, DeLand 7
Clearwater Central Catholic 38, Tampa Catholic 21
Colonial 21, Horizon 13
Columbia 27, Oakleaf 23
Creekside 26, Fleming Island 0
Dixie County 35, Williston 3
Dunbar 54, Riverdale 14
Eagle's View 40, Cedar Creek Christian 24
East Lake 35, Tarpon Springs 0
Estero 42, DeSoto County 39
Flagler Palm Coast 42, Port Orange Atlantic 0
Fort Meade 41, Bishop McLaughlin 6
Fort Myers 28, Cypress Lake 3
Fort White 27, Hamilton County 13
Gainesville 7, Ocala Trinity Catholic 3
George Jenkins 27, Lake Weir 13
Gulf Coast 38, Golden Gate 0
Hagerty 28, Winter Springs 6
Hardee 27, Haines City 0
Hernando 35, Pasco 0
Hilliard 41, Paxon 20
IMG Academy White 45, Bishop Verot 8
IMG Academy-Blue 52, Miami Northwestern 21
Immaculata-La Salle 47, Immokalee 6
Jesuit 32, Bloomingdale 14
Keystone Heights 44, Tocoi Creek 8
King's Academy 20, St. Andrew's 0
Kissimmee Osceola 69, Tohopekaliga 0
Lafayette 26, Trenton 14
Lake Mary 38, Lake Brantley 6
Lake Minneola 63, East Ridge 0
Lake Placid 54, Cocoa Beach 0
Lakeside Christian 37, Vero Beach Master's Academy 0
Lecanto 40, Citrus 24
Leesburg 42, Mount Dora 18
Lehigh 43, East Lee County 6
Lely 14, Palmetto Ridge 3
Lemon Bay 43, Bayshore 0
Lighthouse Christian 50, Keswick Christian 12
Lincoln 37, Bartram Trail 31
Mandarin 34, First Coast 7
Mater Academy Charter 36, Varela 12
Miami Beach 21, Hialeah Gardens 0
Middleburg 32, Santa Fe 30, OT
Monarch 48, Hallandale 7
Mount Dora Christian 33, Orangewood Christian 26
Nature Coast Tech 17, Springstead 0
Nease 49, Orange Park 6
New Smyrna Beach 29, Father Lopez Catholic 0
Newsome 22, George Steinbrenner 7
North Broward 36, Hollywood Hills 7
North Fort Myers 50, Mariner 7
North Marion 24, West Port 0
North Miami 8, Miami Krop 0
Northside Christian 48, Oviedo Master's Academy 13
Oasis Christian 16, St. John Lutheran 8
Ocala Christian Academy 54, Real Life Christian 6
Ocala Vanguard 13, Dunnellon 6
Ocoee 34, Olympia 13
Oviedo 39, Lake Howell 0
Palatka 27, Weeki Wachee 7
Palm Bay 20, Harmony 16
Palm Harbor University 35, Hollins 8
Parrish Community 18, Anclote 12
Pine Ridge 50, Palm Beach Christian Prep 6
Port Charlotte 17, Southeast 7
Ridgeview 17, Menendez 14
Riverside 34, Ribault 8
Sanford Seminole 62, Lyman 0
Sarasota Riverview 22, Palmetto 19
Satellite 13, Melbourne 7
Seminole 45, Dunedin 27
Seminole Ridge 41, Royal Palm Beach 0
South Sumter 44, Eustis 14
Spruce Creek 10, Mainland 9
St. John Neumann 34, Gateway 6
Strawberry Crest 7, Spoto 0
Sumner 61, Tampa Freedom 0
Tampa Bay Tech 14, Hillsborough 7
Tavares 48, Brooksville Central 0
Timber Creek 35, East River 7
Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 55, Zarephath 8
True North 42, Everglades Preparatory Academy 0
Umatilla 20, Discovery 19
Venice 21, Cocoa 20
West Orange 49, Wekiva 3
Wharton 55, Lennard 14
Winter Park 26, Boone 21
Wiregrass Ranch 21, Mitchell 6
Yulee 24, West Nassau County 20
Zephyrhills Christian 47, Kennedy Catholic, N.Y. 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fort Pierce Westwood vs. Jensen Beach, ppd. to Sep 13th.
Hope Christian vs. Eastland Christian School, ppd.
Santa Fe Catholic vs. First Academy-Leesburg, ccd.
Space Coast vs. Titusville, ppd.
St. Lucie Centennial vs. Martin County, ppd.
Treasure Coast vs. Surge Academy, ppd.
Union County vs. Harvest Community School, ccd.
Viera vs. Vero Beach, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
