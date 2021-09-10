Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Andrew Jackson 16, Fletcher 9

Apopka 28, Dr. Phillips 14

Archbishop Carroll 35, Palmer Trinity 28

Atlantic Coast 39, Sandalwood 21

Aucilla Christian 32, St. Francis 6

Baker 49, Rocky Bayou Christian 13

Baker County 26, Ponte Vedra 7

Baldwin 18, Westside 14

Barron Collier 47, Island Coast 0

Benjamin 17, Cardinal Newman 7

Berkeley Prep 36, Robinson 0

Bishop Kenny 60, Stanton College Prep 0

Bolles School 32, St. Augustine 27

Bonita Springs 17, Cape Coral 14

Braden River 48, Lakewood Ranch 16

Bradford 24, Clay 13

Branford 40, Bell 0

Calvary Christian-Clearwater 29, Carrollwood Day 13

Cardinal Gibbons 37, Stranahan 8

Cardinal Mooney 32, North Port 8

Central Florida Christian 51, Trinity Prep 3

Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 33, Christopher Columbus Catholic 17

Chiefland 32, West Oaks 26

Clearwater Academy 44, DeLand 7

Clearwater Central Catholic 38, Tampa Catholic 21

Colonial 21, Horizon 13

Columbia 27, Oakleaf 23

Creekside 26, Fleming Island 0

Dixie County 35, Williston 3

Dunbar 54, Riverdale 14

Eagle's View 40, Cedar Creek Christian 24

East Lake 35, Tarpon Springs 0

Estero 42, DeSoto County 39

Flagler Palm Coast 42, Port Orange Atlantic 0

Fort Meade 41, Bishop McLaughlin 6

Fort Myers 28, Cypress Lake 3

Fort White 27, Hamilton County 13

Gainesville 7, Ocala Trinity Catholic 3

George Jenkins 27, Lake Weir 13

Gulf Coast 38, Golden Gate 0

Hagerty 28, Winter Springs 6

Hardee 27, Haines City 0

Hernando 35, Pasco 0

Hilliard 41, Paxon 20

IMG Academy White 45, Bishop Verot 8

IMG Academy-Blue 52, Miami Northwestern 21

Immaculata-La Salle 47, Immokalee 6

Jesuit 32, Bloomingdale 14

Keystone Heights 44, Tocoi Creek 8

King's Academy 20, St. Andrew's 0

Kissimmee Osceola 69, Tohopekaliga 0

Lafayette 26, Trenton 14

Lake Mary 38, Lake Brantley 6

Lake Minneola 63, East Ridge 0

Lake Placid 54, Cocoa Beach 0

Lakeside Christian 37, Vero Beach Master's Academy 0

Lecanto 40, Citrus 24

Leesburg 42, Mount Dora 18

Lehigh 43, East Lee County 6

Lely 14, Palmetto Ridge 3

Lemon Bay 43, Bayshore 0

Lighthouse Christian 50, Keswick Christian 12

Lincoln 37, Bartram Trail 31

Mandarin 34, First Coast 7

Mater Academy Charter 36, Varela 12

Miami Beach 21, Hialeah Gardens 0

Middleburg 32, Santa Fe 30, OT

Monarch 48, Hallandale 7

Mount Dora Christian 33, Orangewood Christian 26

Nature Coast Tech 17, Springstead 0

Nease 49, Orange Park 6

New Smyrna Beach 29, Father Lopez Catholic 0

Newsome 22, George Steinbrenner 7

North Broward 36, Hollywood Hills 7

North Fort Myers 50, Mariner 7

North Marion 24, West Port 0

North Miami 8, Miami Krop 0

Northside Christian 48, Oviedo Master's Academy 13

Oasis Christian 16, St. John Lutheran 8

Ocala Christian Academy 54, Real Life Christian 6

Ocala Vanguard 13, Dunnellon 6

Ocoee 34, Olympia 13

Oviedo 39, Lake Howell 0

Palatka 27, Weeki Wachee 7

Palm Bay 20, Harmony 16

Palm Harbor University 35, Hollins 8

Parrish Community 18, Anclote 12

Pine Ridge 50, Palm Beach Christian Prep 6

Port Charlotte 17, Southeast 7

Ridgeview 17, Menendez 14

Riverside 34, Ribault 8

Sanford Seminole 62, Lyman 0

Sarasota Riverview 22, Palmetto 19

Satellite 13, Melbourne 7

Seminole 45, Dunedin 27

Seminole Ridge 41, Royal Palm Beach 0

South Sumter 44, Eustis 14

Spruce Creek 10, Mainland 9

St. John Neumann 34, Gateway 6

Strawberry Crest 7, Spoto 0

Sumner 61, Tampa Freedom 0

Tampa Bay Tech 14, Hillsborough 7

Tavares 48, Brooksville Central 0

Timber Creek 35, East River 7

Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 55, Zarephath 8

True North 42, Everglades Preparatory Academy 0

Umatilla 20, Discovery 19

Venice 21, Cocoa 20

West Orange 49, Wekiva 3

Wharton 55, Lennard 14

Winter Park 26, Boone 21

Wiregrass Ranch 21, Mitchell 6

Yulee 24, West Nassau County 20

Zephyrhills Christian 47, Kennedy Catholic, N.Y. 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fort Pierce Westwood vs. Jensen Beach, ppd. to Sep 13th.

Hope Christian vs. Eastland Christian School, ppd.

Santa Fe Catholic vs. First Academy-Leesburg, ccd.

Space Coast vs. Titusville, ppd.

St. Lucie Centennial vs. Martin County, ppd.

Treasure Coast vs. Surge Academy, ppd.

Union County vs. Harvest Community School, ccd.

Viera vs. Vero Beach, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

