Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli 30, Redfield 6
Beresford 42, Parker 9
Brookings 16, Watertown 0
Canistota 46, Viborg-Hurley 18
Dakota Hills 29, Sisseton 20
Dell Rapids 42, Chamberlain 14
Dell Rapids St. Mary 36, Colman-Egan 8
Douglas, Wyo. 51, Belle Fourche 0
Dupree 30, Newell 18
Flandreau 29, Baltic 8
Florence/Henry 56, Waverly-South Shore 0
Gayville-Volin 43, Corsica/Stickney 14
Gregory 31, Kimball/White Lake 6
Groton Area 20, Deuel 14
Herreid/Selby Area 62, Sunshine Bible Academy 6
Hot Springs 49, Bennett County 0
Howard 26, Chester 8
Ipswich 48, Northwestern 0
Kadoka Area 42, Jones County 8
Lennox 42, Dakota Valley 7
McCook Central/Montrose 36, Elk Point-Jefferson 20
Mobridge-Pollock 24, Clark/Willow Lake 16
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0
Parkston 27, Platte-Geddes 15
Rapid City Central 27, Douglas 0
Sioux Falls Jefferson 48, Rapid City Stevens 32
Stanley County 26, Sully Buttes 14
Todd County 50, Little Wound 6
Wagner 21, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 20
Warner 47, North Central Co-Op 0
West Central 33, Milbank 32
Wolsey-Wessington 53, Bon Homme 12
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 43, Jim River 6
Yankton 58, Spearfish 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
