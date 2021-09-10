Sports

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli 30, Redfield 6

Beresford 42, Parker 9

Brookings 16, Watertown 0

Canistota 46, Viborg-Hurley 18

Dakota Hills 29, Sisseton 20

Dell Rapids 42, Chamberlain 14

Dell Rapids St. Mary 36, Colman-Egan 8

Douglas, Wyo. 51, Belle Fourche 0

Dupree 30, Newell 18

Flandreau 29, Baltic 8

Florence/Henry 56, Waverly-South Shore 0

Gayville-Volin 43, Corsica/Stickney 14

Gregory 31, Kimball/White Lake 6

Groton Area 20, Deuel 14

Herreid/Selby Area 62, Sunshine Bible Academy 6

Hot Springs 49, Bennett County 0

Howard 26, Chester 8

Ipswich 48, Northwestern 0

Kadoka Area 42, Jones County 8

Lennox 42, Dakota Valley 7

McCook Central/Montrose 36, Elk Point-Jefferson 20

Mobridge-Pollock 24, Clark/Willow Lake 16

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0

Parkston 27, Platte-Geddes 15

Rapid City Central 27, Douglas 0

Sioux Falls Jefferson 48, Rapid City Stevens 32

Stanley County 26, Sully Buttes 14

Todd County 50, Little Wound 6

Wagner 21, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 20

Warner 47, North Central Co-Op 0

West Central 33, Milbank 32

Wolsey-Wessington 53, Bon Homme 12

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 43, Jim River 6

Yankton 58, Spearfish 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

