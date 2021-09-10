Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Allegany 17, Boonsboro 6
Archbishop Spalding 48, Pallotti 0
Bethesda 19, Richard Montgomery 13
Broadneck 30, South River 13
Calvert 14, La Plata 8
Catonsville 50, Dulaney 0
Col. Richardson 40, Kent Island 8
Concordia Prep 47, John Carroll 0
Damascus 28, Magruder 0
Dematha 42, Episcopal, Va. 6
Easton 52, Kent County 0
Elkton 22, Edgewood 16
Fallston 33, North East 13
Fort Hill 28, Old Mill 13
Francis Scott Key 41, Harwood Southern 11
Gonzaga College, D.C. 19, St. Mary's Ryken 0
Great Mills 20, North Point 13
Huntingtown 26, Leonardtown 6
Kenwood 44, Woodlawn 6
Lackey 14, Patuxent 12
Largo 42, Crossland 0
Linganore 42, Westminster 7
Long Reach 54, Reservoir 0
Loyola 31, Boys Latin 0
Manchester Valley 16, North Hagerstown 14
Middletown 35, Frederick 33
Milford Mill 32, Hereford 7
Montgomery Blair 21, Albert Einstein 7
Mountain Ridge 49, Catoctin 6
Northern - Cal 35, Chopticon 0
Owings Mills 48, Randallstown 0
Parkside 29, James M. Bennett 14
Pasadena Chesapeake 34, Winters Mill 7
Patapsco 21, Lansdowne 0
Patterson Mill 28, Bohemia Manor 16
Poolesville 19, Wootton 7
Quince Orchard 20, Paint Branch 13
River Hill 16, Howard 0
Rockville 48, Watkins Mill 12
Severna Park 41, Crofton 0
Sherwood 31, Urbana 28
Smyrna, Del. 56, Arundel 6
South Carroll 17, Northeast - AA 7
South Hagerstown 39, Tuscarora 0
St. Albans, D.C. 41, Liberty 20
St. Andrew's, Del. 27, Severn 7
St. Charles 20, Thomas Stone 0
St. John's Catholic Prep 26, Maryland School for the Deaf 21
St. Mary's 24, Saint Paul's Boys 3
Stephen Decatur 48, Indian River, Del. 15
Walkersville 20, Oakdale 14
Washington 7, Queen Annes County 0
Westlake 20, McDonough 19
Wheaton 54, Northwood 6
Wicomico 44, North Caroline 20
Winston Churchill 16, Blake 6
Wise 63, Hyattsville Northwestern 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
